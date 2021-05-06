 Skip to main content
Tom Plagge
Funeral services for Tom Plagge, 36, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Tuesday, May 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include his wife, Blanca Plagge, of Denison; three sons, Angel, Marshall and Nicholas Plagge, all of Denison; his father, Myron Plagge, of Buck Grove; his mother, Margaret and her husband, Dean Carstensen, of Norwalk; and siblings, Megan Plagge, of Denison, and Devin Plagge, of Sioux City.

