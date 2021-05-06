Funeral services for Tom Plagge, 36, of Denison, will be conducted at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Tuesday, May 4, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.