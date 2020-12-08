Totally You Boutique: women’s and girls’ clothes in the mall

Opening a fashion boutique wasn’t always at the top of the list of career goals for Heather Eischeid, owner of the Totally You Boutique in the Broadway & Main Mall in Denison.
Five years ago she was a full-time school counselor at Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Eischeid said she has been interested in fashion since high school, but her heart was in education when she went to college.
She eventually found the job wearing on her due to the long hours and difficulties related to counseling.
“It was just a good time to take a risk and go for it,” Eischeid said. “It’s always been kind of a dream.”
The coronavirus pandemic pushed her toward starting her business online.
“When COVID hit I created a Facebook group, rather than a page, and it really kind of took off,” she said. “On a whim I came up to Denison and looked at one of the buildings. My husband and I decided we were going to try to go for it, so I spent all of June putting in a new floor and painting.”
She opened Totally You Boutique for a sneak peek during Cat and Dog Days in Denison in July, and then officially opened the first Monday in August.
Her location is right across from Jill Popham’s The Boutique in the mall.
“This location has been good,” Eischeid said. “It’s nice to have another business that people can visit while in here, rather than just one business.”
Popham has been in charge of Market in the Mall on Saturdays, but Eischeid has helped with setup and has taken some of the requests from vendors for the market.
Totally You Boutique features women’s clothes, including plus-size clothes up to 3X, along with shoes and accessories. She also carries girls’ clothes and shoes and “a little bit” of home décor.
“There is a wide variety and I have competitive pricing,” Eischeid said. “You can get a whole outfit in one place, which is nice. I have anything from dress clothes to casual to leisure.”
Her online business continues to be strong.
“My Facebook group gets a lot more than just my regular business page; that’s where I post most of the time,” she said.
The Facebook group for the store is “Totally You Boutique Denison, Iowa.”
“I still ship quite a bit during the day,” Eischeid said.
She is unsure of how much the pandemic has affected her business, but she said she is doing well.
“The community has really welcomed me,” Eischeid said. “I’ve had lots of compliments and very kind words. I’m very excited to be here.”