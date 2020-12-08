Totally You Boutique: women’s and girls’ clothes in the mall

“This location has been good,” Eischeid said. “It’s nice to have another business that people can visit while in here, rather than just one business.”

Popham has been in charge of Market in the Mall on Saturdays, but Eischeid has helped with setup and has taken some of the requests from vendors for the market.

Totally You Boutique features women’s clothes, including plus-size clothes up to 3X, along with shoes and accessories. She also carries girls’ clothes and shoes and “a little bit” of home décor.

“There is a wide variety and I have competitive pricing,” Eischeid said. “You can get a whole outfit in one place, which is nice. I have anything from dress clothes to casual to leisure.”

Her online business continues to be strong.

“My Facebook group gets a lot more than just my regular business page; that’s where I post most of the time,” she said.

The Facebook group for the store is “Totally You Boutique Denison, Iowa.”

“I still ship quite a bit during the day,” Eischeid said.

She is unsure of how much the pandemic has affected her business, but she said she is doing well.