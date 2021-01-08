Traffic citations and speed fines, May-July

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Liliana Grisel Romero Zuniga, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, $397.50.
Jerrod Craig Johannsen, Schleswig, trespass 1st offense, $272.75.
Stephen Maynard Marshall, Denison, driving while license under suspension, $397.50.
Elijah Jaydin Michael Austin Ashworth, Deloit, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, $397.50.
Joel Kevin Boeck, Denison, open container – driver 21 years old and older, $335.
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Mariano Artmio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, open container – driver 21 years old and older, $335.
Mariano Artemio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, stopping on paved part of highway, $200.
Mariano Artemio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, no valid driver’s license, $335.
Jacob Lee Fitzpatrick, Dow City, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $127.50.
Marcos Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, no valid driver’s license, $330.
Abel Medrano, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.
Carlyn Jean Garrett, Dow City, unsafe backing on highway, $195.
SPEEDING (1-5 MPH)
Lazaro Manuel Molina Gonzalez, Harlan, $87.
Kevin Eugene Lefeber, Dow City, $92.
Felix Mesa Mendoza, Carroll, $92.
MacKenzie Mae Jorgensen, Schleswig, $87.
Matt M. Kangas, Omaha, NE, $87.
Carlos Maurico Morales, Omaha, NE, $92.
Jeinmy Lisseth Cantu, Denison, $87.
Charles Curtis Kephart Jr., Council Bluffs, $87.
Wynn Kristine Dau, Denison, $87.
Taylor Jean Haupts, Harlan, $87.
Ismael Pina Rocha, Olatha, KS, $92.
Kristi Kay Dale, Soldier, $87.
SPEEDING (6-10 MPH)
Jay Rollins, Moorhead, $114.
Lazaro Manuel Molina Gonzalez, Harlan, $119.
Lori Ann Koster, Breda, $114.
Marcos Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, $114.
Jerry Eugene Schropp, Denison, $114.
Luis A. Cabrera Cabrera, Denison, $114.
Leonard Leroy Hughes, Sun City, AZ, $114.
Glenn Thomas Schiltz, Denison, $114.
Nicolas D. Bianchi, Papillion, NE, $114.
Erin E. Sennert, Omaha, NE, $119.
SPEEDING (11-15 MPH)
Paul Arthur Aschinger, Vail, $168.
SPEEDING (16-20 MPH)
Sean P. Lawler, Wall Lake, $181.50.
Tyler Eugene Brummer, Arion, $181.50.
SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 MPH ZONE
1-5 over
Janice Annette Wilken, Westside, $87.
Juan Octavio Lucas Mendez, Denison, $87.
Pedro Antonio Luna Herrera, Denison, $87.
Todd Syzak, Carter Lake, $87.
6-10 over
Odvin Benjamin Menendez Linares, Denison, 6-10 over, $114.
Clay Adams, Denison, $114.
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Bailey Noel Rantscheler, LaGrange, GA, possession or purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $147.75
Macos Davis Hernandez Perez, Denison, trespassing 1st offense; $490
Andrea Michael Lyman, Denison, trespassing 1st offense; $215
Terry Joseph Tague, Sioux Falls, SD, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $60
Joaquin M. Castro, Denison, Trespassing 1st offense; $455
Christian James Stephens, Arion, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $127.50
Edward Majerus, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50
Christian Uriel Negrete, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50
Timothy Ryan Hoffman, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $445.40
Elijah Jaydin Michael Auston Ashworth, Deloit, DUS - driving while liceinse denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $697.50
Timothy Ryan Hoffman, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $397.50
Shawn Dean Freeman, Manilla, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $424.65
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Kyaw Ye Ye, Denison, failure to use child restraint device; $195
Jacob Ray Russmann, Dow City, no valid driver’s license; $335
Alfredo Castillo, Denison, dark window/windshield; $127.50
Ozmara Cid Borquez, Denison, improper use of lanes; $195
Carlos Vladimir Mesino Garcia, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50
Carlos Vladimir Mesino Garcia, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50
Sara Ann Hansen, Dow City, failure to yield upon left turn; $195
Cody Allan Segebart, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belt; $161.25
Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $270
Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, failure to provide proof of financial liability, accident; $1,080
Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $75
Nikki Ann Segebart, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability, accident; $566.25
Cody Duane Nelson, Dunlap, failure to maintain control; $200
Elijah Lee Riessen, Irwin, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Victorino Lopez Marales, Denison, Failure to use child restraint device; $195
Avery Jon Zenk, Denison, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, No valid driver’s license; $335
David R. McCartney, Charter Oak, Operation without registration card or plate; $132.50
Shawn David Wilkerson, Jamaica, Permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; $472.50
Jonah James Rose, Dow City, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Robin Jo Mordhorst, Charter Oak, Vehicles fail to respond to stead red light; $195
Linda Merlene Collins, Omaha, NE, Improper lane change; $195
Christopher Allan Campeau, Audubon, Failure to comply with safety regulations rule; $127.50
Fernanda Lopez, Denison, Violation of conditions of restricted license; $127.50
Pedro Luis Mena Jr., Schleswig, Violation of conditions of restricted license; $161.25
John Edward Keim, Denison, Unsafe backing on highway; $195
Dawn Lyn Groth, Denison, Follwing too close; $195
Megan Jean Ellerbeck, Schleswig, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195
Sergio Aragon Calderon, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Skyler Ann Freeman, Arion, Permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; $335
Christian Ozuna Garibo, Sheldon, Open container - passengers; $330
SPEEDING OVER 20
Elijah James Scharfenkamp, Carroll; $215.25
Ffram L. Thompson, Omaha, NE; $502.88
Zachary Michael Bortolotti, Council Bluffs; $201.75
Christopher Joseph Conto, Denison; $292.88
SPEEDING 16-20
Nikki Ann Segebart, Denison; $242.25
Robin Sunny Chirackal. La Vista, NE; $181.50
SPEEDING 11-15
Zachariah Robert Hoppe, New Brighton, MI; $173
Draven Boyd Williamson, Carroll; $168
Jese Salvador Lemus Corona, Denison; $168
Robert Lorezen Wulf, Deloit; $168
Jonah James Rose, Dow City; $168
Afrim Zeqiri, Fort Worth, TX; $168
Thomas C. Hamilton, Denison; $168
Mitchell John Fitzsimmons, Vail; $168
Tucker Bailey, Denison; $168
Antonio Jamale Davis, Chicago, IL; $168
SPEEDING 6-10
Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, Denison; $114
Samuel Weston Miller, Heber City, UT; $114
Anna Tess Boettger, Arion; $114
Manuel Abisai Carrazco Moreno, Denison; $114
Clay Adams, Denison; $114
Vernon L. Kempf, Council Bluffs; $114
Timothy Michael Weis, Holts Summit, MO; $114
Malachi Joshua Schroeder, Ida Grove; $119
Paydon S. Winegar, Omah, NE; $114
Kevin Corona Hernandez, Denison; $120
Ashley Nicole McCullough, Denison; $114
Fernanda Lopez, Denison; $114
Reye C. Garcia, Denison; $114
Sofonias Tercero Rafael Carey, Denison; $114
Edenilson V. Gonzalez Vilaseca, Dneison; $114
Jared Michael Houston, Denison; $114
Cecil Joseph Blum Jr., Denison; $114
Estefania Esmeralda Zaragoza Paez, Denison; $114
Priscila Zuleyma Corona, Denison; $114
SPEEDING 1-5
Clinton Neil Kragel, Grimes; $87
Kristin Clark, Denison; $87
Joseph Daniel Graf, Woodbine; $87
Chase Lawren Reed, La Vista, NE; $92
Tukue Andu Okbamichael, Sioux City; $87
Paula Jo Carlson, Colorado Springs, CO; $92
Dustin Hall, Denison; $92
Chase David Finken, Harlan; $87
Tucker Bailey, Denison; $87
Adam Fizgerald Allyn, Denison; $87
Kari A. Krajicek, Dunlap; $87
Porsha Dunn, Omaha, NE; $108
Madyson Kaylee Poole, Manning; $100.50
Ignacio Negrete Zaragoza, Denison; $87
David Jon Nelson, Manning; $87
Jared Lee Beymer, Denison; $87
Guadalupe Aguirre Cabrera, Denison; $87
Jason R. Heistand, Dow City; $87
Cynthia Lea Hansohn, Denison; $87
Joshua Steven Langholdt, Denison; $87
Joshua Keith Rose, Logan; $92
Vicki Darlene Hoover, Elkhorn, NE; $87
Lucas Wayne Wheeler, Arcadia; $87
Jesus Vicente Corpus, Storm Lake; $92
Trent Lucas Liston, Omaha, NE; $92
Bailey N. Trenary, Lincoln,NE; $92
Stacey Jo Boyens, Kiron; $92
Lisa Lynne Pille, Carroll; $87
Tamara Jo McCollough, vail; $87
Heidi Coronel, Storm Lake; $92
NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Avery Jon Zenk, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $361.50
Cesar Aguilera, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50
Logan Gage Cramer, Charter Oak, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $382.50
Larry Ray Brodersen, Charter Oak, failure to stop in assured clear distance; $147.75
Almando Jo Lamere, Denison, leave scene of accident, property damage only; $134.75
Seng Yang, Denison, leave scene of accident, property damage only; $290
Tami Renae Mendoza, Dow City, driving while license under suspension; $347.50
Elijah Jaydin Michael Austin Ashworth, Deloit, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $647.50
Olga Perez, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50
Joel Antonio Sivaja, Denison, Driving while license under suspension; $647.50
SCHEDULED TRAFFIC
Jokow Lual Tuguor, vail, violation of conditions of restricted license; $132.50
Allan Fransicon Rodriguez Reyes, Livingston, TX, no valid driver’s license; $465
Hener Fuentes, Harlan, no valid driver’s license; $465
Zachariah Robert Hoppe, New Brighton, MI, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $200
Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $465
Parker Dale Weesel, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $330
Lisa Marie Bowker, Denison, improper lane change; $195
Ryan Lyn Schagt, Audubon, maximum single axle weight violation - 1001 to 2000 lbs over; $89.70
Zachary David Gray, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Christopher Michael Ray Hanson, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $397.50
Christpher Michael Ray Hanson, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50
Paul Patrick Lovermi 3rd, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465
Pedro Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Christian Ozuna Garibo, Sheldon, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Alex Guadalupe Hernandez, Denison, violations of conditions of restricted license; $127.50
Joshua James Yahola II, Vail, failure to maintain or use safety belt - adult; $494.10
Emilio Ruiz Espino,, Denison, excessive tow-bar length; $107.25
Trevor Lee Boeing, Cedar Rapids, defective Braking equipment; $195
Seng Yang, Denison, failure to maintain control; $175
Seng Yang, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $635
Juan M. Vega, Dow City; careless driving; $107.25
Agustin Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $590
Trinton Robert Dahleen, Charter Oak, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $472.50
Jason Kenneth Kock, Westside, use electronic communication device - age 18; $105.50
Luke J. Kastrup, Bellevue, NE, failure to maintain or use safety belt - adult; $127.50
Rodrigo Hinojosa, Battle Creek, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25
Erick Cabrera, Denison, violation of conditions of restricted license; $161.25
Mariela Yulisa Franco Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Nildenson Adolfo Garcia, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465
Hargenio Solano, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465
Joel Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Mariano Moreno Valenuela, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Juana Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330
Charles Anthony Cone Jr., Lebanon, TN, failure to dim; $100.50
Daniel Guadalupe Alcaraz, Denison, careless driving; $107.25
Marcos David Hernandez Perez, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335
Jill Renee Schmadeke, Red Oak, failure to maintain control; $200
Chelsea Taylor Fishback, Denison, following too close; $195
Olga Perez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50
Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $290
Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, failure to use child restraint device; $175
Ramon Alexis Ortiz Loza, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $285
SPEEDING OVER 20
Orlando Miranda Diaz, Deloit; $228.75
Juan Manuel Mancilla Salcedo, Denison; $215.25
Andre Lmar Conner, Omaha, NE; $227
Nathan Lucas Devaney, Wichita, KS; $310.50
Victor A. Quezada Hernandez, Denison; $442.13
SPEEDING 16-20
John William daugherty IV, Fairlawn, OH; $181.50
Abraham Ray Lee Sybesma, Manning; $181.50
Keri Ann Frank, Denison; $181.50
Ana Karina Zarazua Serrato, Denison; $181.50
Hunter Melvin Weller, Richland, MO; $186.50
Shay Lea Reetz, Dunlap; $181.50
SPEEDING 11-15
Allan Francison Rodriguez Reyes, Livingston, TX; $222
Even Paul Johnson, Omaha, NE; $168
Mauro Daniel Brito, Denison; $168
Krista Raye Barry, Manilla; $222
Alvaro Mendez Lopez, Denison; $168
Dreyven Russel Ziegmann, Dow City; $229.50
Devan M. Stubbs, Omaha, NE; $168
Jack Ryan Stogdill, Council Bluffs; $168
Stephen Harvey Kenkel, Defiance; $168
Donald Lee Murphy Jr., Atlantic; $180.75
Leonel Dejesus Galeano Chacon, Denison; $152
SPEEDING 6-10
Alex William Witeing, Ida Grove; $114
Austn Warren Peed, Badger; $141
Robert Jeffery Colson, Colusa, CA; $114
Colette L. Green, Harlan; $114
Douglas Wayne Pulse, Battle Creek; $119
Joana Ornelas, Denison; $114
Jose Vargas Barroso, Denison; $119
Janice Annetee Wilken, Westside; $114
Cheryl Annette Halford, Independence; $114
Blake A. Selph, Papillion, NE; $114
Paul Htoo, Salt Lake City, UT; $119
Adam Blaine Clark, Odebolt; $141
Paul Patrick Lovermi 3rd, Omaha, NE; $141
Vanessa Del Cid, Vail; $114
Saw Junior, Denison; $114
Arnold Bernal, Harlan; $119
Marlene Kenna Monica, Logan; $141
Dennis Allen Ahrenholtz, Denison; $141
Sergio David Leon, Denison; $106
Francisco A. Guevara Ceballos; $119
Michaela Karyn Fineran, Denison; $119
Cole Thomas Muff, Dunlap; $119
Brian Mark Smeltzer, Mapleton; $114
Dawn Elaine Berrier, Deloit; $114
Ramon Christopher Ono Howe, Davenport, FL; $119
Jacob Ross Hedger, Logan; $119
Ignasio Casillas Martinez, Denison; $119
Stephen Lee Lytle, Harlan; $114
Stephanie Lee Davidson, Ute; $118.25
Erick Cabrera, Denison; $141
Nildenson Adolfo Garcia, Denison; $141
Zachary David Gray, Deloit; $141
Chelsea Lynn Tripplett, Deloit; $114
Tanner Lucas Lynn, Onawa; $114
Miguel Angel Banderas, Denison; $114
Ali Elizabeth Schroeder, Denison; $114
Ramon Patino, Denison; $118.25
EdithGonzalez, Carroll; $114
Tyler John Rehse, Odebolt; $148.50
Keean Cadwell, Knoxville; $148.50
Kathy Jo Singsank, Manning; $141
Geremias Edgardo Salazar Portilla, Denison; $114
SPEEDING 1-5
Jenna Lynelle Heistand, Dow City; $87
Antonio M. Campbell, East Saint Louis, IL; $100.50
Rene Kim Zediker, Denison; $87
Brenda Lynn Christiansen, Denison; $87
Macey Lynn Mark, Waukee; $87
Clifford John Reandeau, Deloit; $108
Bernardo Ozuna Garibo, Denison; $87
Zachary Daniel Vennink, Dow City; $108
Christopher S. Moses, Lincoln, NE; $92
Kenneth K. Kammerer, Papillion, NE; $92
Stephen Mark Fontana, Littleton, CO; $92
Holley Renee Galloway, Omaha, NE; $92
John Francis Klein, Dunlap; $87
Megan Lynn Ross, Denison; $92
Peyton Lynn Allan, Fishers, IN; $92
Cade Stanley Cunningham, Dow City; $87
Jose Nicolas Amaya Jr, Denison; $87
Jason Christopher Brincks, Honey Creek; $87
Brad Joseph McDonald, Lake View; $87
Brad Joseph McDonald, Lake View; $92
Uriel Salcido Storm Lake; $92
Alberto Garcia, Storm Lake; $92
Francisco A. Guevara Ceballos, Council Bluffs; $92
Wah Wah Htoo, Denison; $92
Dominic Gene Fouts, Dow City; $92
Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $108
Edmund Tracy, Houck, AZ; $87
Okube Abreha Ande, Storm Lake; $92
Robert Clark Stewart, Peoria, AZ; $87
Liberto Chavez Vargas, Storm Lake; $89.50
Erik Eduardo Lara Lara, Denison; $89.50
Alejandro Orizaba Cruz, Denison; $89.50
Ariel Neviyah Batyah Bozonie, Storm Lake; $89.50
Cathy Salinas, Denison; $87