 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic citations and speed fines, May-July
0 comments

Traffic citations and speed fines, May-July

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Liliana Grisel Romero Zuniga, Denison, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, $397.50.

Jerrod Craig Johannsen, Schleswig, trespass 1st offense, $272.75.

Stephen Maynard Marshall, Denison, driving while license under suspension, $397.50.

Stephen Maynard Marshall, Denison, driving while license under suspension, $397.50.

Elijah Jaydin Michael Austin Ashworth, Deloit, DUS, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, $397.50.

Joel Kevin Boeck, Denison, open container – driver 21 years old and older, $335.

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Mariano Artmio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, open container – driver 21 years old and older, $335.

Mariano Artemio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, stopping on paved part of highway, $200.

Mariano Artemio Gonzalez Villagres, Clarion, no valid driver’s license, $335.

Jacob Lee Fitzpatrick, Dow City, failure to maintain or use safety belts – adult, $127.50.

Marcos Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, no valid driver’s license, $330.

Abel Medrano, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle, $127.50.

Carlyn Jean Garrett, Dow City, unsafe backing on highway, $195.

SPEEDING (1-5 MPH)

Lazaro Manuel Molina Gonzalez, Harlan, $87.

Kevin Eugene Lefeber, Dow City, $92.

Felix Mesa Mendoza, Carroll, $92.

MacKenzie Mae Jorgensen, Schleswig, $87.

Matt M. Kangas, Omaha, NE, $87.

Carlos Maurico Morales, Omaha, NE, $92.

Jeinmy Lisseth Cantu, Denison, $87.

Charles Curtis Kephart Jr., Council Bluffs, $87.

Wynn Kristine Dau, Denison, $87.

Taylor Jean Haupts, Harlan, $87.

Ismael Pina Rocha, Olatha, KS, $92.

Kristi Kay Dale, Soldier, $87.

SPEEDING (6-10 MPH)

Jay Rollins, Moorhead, $114.

Lazaro Manuel Molina Gonzalez, Harlan, $119.

Lori Ann Koster, Breda, $114.

Marcos Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, $114.

Jerry Eugene Schropp, Denison, $114.

Luis A. Cabrera Cabrera, Denison, $114.

Leonard Leroy Hughes, Sun City, AZ, $114.

Glenn Thomas Schiltz, Denison, $114.

Nicolas D. Bianchi, Papillion, NE, $114.

Erin E. Sennert, Omaha, NE, $119.

SPEEDING (11-15 MPH)

Paul Arthur Aschinger, Vail, $168.

SPEEDING (16-20 MPH)

Sean P. Lawler, Wall Lake, $181.50.

Tyler Eugene Brummer, Arion, $181.50.

SPEEDING IN LESS THAN 55 MPH ZONE

1-5 over

Janice Annette Wilken, Westside, $87.

Juan Octavio Lucas Mendez, Denison, $87.

Pedro Antonio Luna Herrera, Denison, $87.

Todd Syzak, Carter Lake, $87.

6-10 over

Odvin Benjamin Menendez Linares, Denison, 6-10 over, $114.

Clay Adams, Denison, $114.

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Bailey Noel Rantscheler, LaGrange, GA, possession or purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $147.75

Macos Davis Hernandez Perez, Denison, trespassing 1st offense; $490

Andrea Michael Lyman, Denison, trespassing 1st offense; $215

Terry Joseph Tague, Sioux Falls, SD, DUS-driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $60

Joaquin M. Castro, Denison, Trespassing 1st offense; $455

Christian James Stephens, Arion, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; $127.50

Edward Majerus, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50

Christian Uriel Negrete, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50

Timothy Ryan Hoffman, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $445.40

Elijah Jaydin Michael Auston Ashworth, Deloit, DUS - driving while liceinse denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $697.50

Timothy Ryan Hoffman, Dow City, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $397.50

Shawn Dean Freeman, Manilla, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $424.65

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Kyaw Ye Ye, Denison, failure to use child restraint device; $195

Jacob Ray Russmann, Dow City, no valid driver’s license; $335

Alfredo Castillo, Denison, dark window/windshield; $127.50

Ozmara Cid Borquez, Denison, improper use of lanes; $195

Carlos Vladimir Mesino Garcia, Denison, violation of instruction permit limitation; $127.50

Carlos Vladimir Mesino Garcia, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; $127.50

Sara Ann Hansen, Dow City, failure to yield upon left turn; $195

Cody Allan Segebart, Denison, failure to maintain or use safety belt; $161.25

Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $270

Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, failure to provide proof of financial liability, accident; $1,080

Drake S. Igou TenEyck, Kiron, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; $75

Nikki Ann Segebart, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability, accident; $566.25

Cody Duane Nelson, Dunlap, failure to maintain control; $200

Elijah Lee Riessen, Irwin, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Victorino Lopez Marales, Denison, Failure to use child restraint device; $195

Avery Jon Zenk, Denison, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Citlaly Sanchez, Schuyler, NE, No valid driver’s license; $335

David R. McCartney, Charter Oak, Operation without registration card or plate; $132.50

Avery Jon Zenk, Denison, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Shawn David Wilkerson, Jamaica, Permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; $472.50

Jonah James Rose, Dow City, Possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Robin Jo Mordhorst, Charter Oak, Vehicles fail to respond to stead red light; $195

Linda Merlene Collins, Omaha, NE, Improper lane change; $195

Christopher Allan Campeau, Audubon, Failure to comply with safety regulations rule; $127.50

Fernanda Lopez, Denison, Violation of conditions of restricted license; $127.50

Pedro Luis Mena Jr., Schleswig, Violation of conditions of restricted license; $161.25

John Edward Keim, Denison, Unsafe backing on highway; $195

Dawn Lyn Groth, Denison, Follwing too close; $195

Megan Jean Ellerbeck, Schleswig, Failure to obey stop or yield sign; $195

Sergio Aragon Calderon, Denison, Failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Skyler Ann Freeman, Arion, Permit under 18 to consume/possess on property; $335

Christian Ozuna Garibo, Sheldon, Open container - passengers; $330

SPEEDING OVER 20

Elijah James Scharfenkamp, Carroll; $215.25

Ffram L. Thompson, Omaha, NE; $502.88

Zachary Michael Bortolotti, Council Bluffs; $201.75

Christopher Joseph Conto, Denison; $292.88

SPEEDING 16-20

Nikki Ann Segebart, Denison; $242.25

Robin Sunny Chirackal. La Vista, NE; $181.50

SPEEDING 11-15

Zachariah Robert Hoppe, New Brighton, MI; $173

Draven Boyd Williamson, Carroll; $168

Jese Salvador Lemus Corona, Denison; $168

Robert Lorezen Wulf, Deloit; $168

Jonah James Rose, Dow City; $168

Afrim Zeqiri, Fort Worth, TX; $168

Thomas C. Hamilton, Denison; $168

Mitchell John Fitzsimmons, Vail; $168

Tucker Bailey, Denison; $168

Antonio Jamale Davis, Chicago, IL; $168

SPEEDING 6-10

Jaury Moises Perez Rucu, Denison; $114

Samuel Weston Miller, Heber City, UT; $114

Anna Tess Boettger, Arion; $114

Manuel Abisai Carrazco Moreno, Denison; $114

Clay Adams, Denison; $114

Vernon L. Kempf, Council Bluffs; $114

Timothy Michael Weis, Holts Summit, MO; $114

Malachi Joshua Schroeder, Ida Grove; $119

Paydon S. Winegar, Omah, NE; $114

Kevin Corona Hernandez, Denison; $120

Ashley Nicole McCullough, Denison; $114

Fernanda Lopez, Denison; $114

Reye C. Garcia, Denison; $114

Sofonias Tercero Rafael Carey, Denison; $114

Edenilson V. Gonzalez Vilaseca, Dneison; $114

Jared Michael Houston, Denison; $114

Cecil Joseph Blum Jr., Denison; $114

Estefania Esmeralda Zaragoza Paez, Denison; $114

Priscila Zuleyma Corona, Denison; $114

SPEEDING 1-5

Clinton Neil Kragel, Grimes; $87

Kristin Clark, Denison; $87

Joseph Daniel Graf, Woodbine; $87

Chase Lawren Reed, La Vista, NE; $92

Tukue Andu Okbamichael, Sioux City; $87

Paula Jo Carlson, Colorado Springs, CO; $92

Dustin Hall, Denison; $92

Chase David Finken, Harlan; $87

Tucker Bailey, Denison; $87

Adam Fizgerald Allyn, Denison; $87

Kari A. Krajicek, Dunlap; $87

Porsha Dunn, Omaha, NE; $108

Madyson Kaylee Poole, Manning; $100.50

Ignacio Negrete Zaragoza, Denison; $87

David Jon Nelson, Manning; $87

Jared Lee Beymer, Denison; $87

Guadalupe Aguirre Cabrera, Denison; $87

Jason R. Heistand, Dow City; $87

Cynthia Lea Hansohn, Denison; $87

Joshua Steven Langholdt, Denison; $87

Joshua Keith Rose, Logan; $92

Vicki Darlene Hoover, Elkhorn, NE; $87

Lucas Wayne Wheeler, Arcadia; $87

Jesus Vicente Corpus, Storm Lake; $92

Trent Lucas Liston, Omaha, NE; $92

Bailey N. Trenary, Lincoln,NE; $92

Stacey Jo Boyens, Kiron; $92

Lisa Lynne Pille, Carroll; $87

Tamara Jo McCollough, vail; $87

Heidi Coronel, Storm Lake; $92

NON-SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Avery Jon Zenk, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $361.50

Cesar Aguilera, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $397.50

Logan Gage Cramer, Charter Oak, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $382.50

Larry Ray Brodersen, Charter Oak, failure to stop in assured clear distance; $147.75

Almando Jo Lamere, Denison, leave scene of accident, property damage only; $134.75

Seng Yang, Denison, leave scene of accident, property damage only; $290

Tami Renae Mendoza, Dow City, driving while license under suspension; $347.50

Elijah Jaydin Michael Austin Ashworth, Deloit, DUS - driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked; $647.50

Olga Perez, Denison, driving while license under suspension; $347.50

Joel Antonio Sivaja, Denison, Driving while license under suspension; $647.50

SCHEDULED TRAFFIC

Jokow Lual Tuguor, vail, violation of conditions of restricted license; $132.50

Allan Fransicon Rodriguez Reyes, Livingston, TX, no valid driver’s license; $465

Hener Fuentes, Harlan, no valid driver’s license; $465

Zachariah Robert Hoppe, New Brighton, MI, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; $200

Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $465

Parker Dale Weesel, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $330

Lisa Marie Bowker, Denison, improper lane change; $195

Ryan Lyn Schagt, Audubon, maximum single axle weight violation - 1001 to 2000 lbs over; $89.70

Zachary David Gray, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Christopher Michael Ray Hanson, Denison, failure to prove security against liability - non accident; $397.50

Christpher Michael Ray Hanson, Denison, operating non-registered vehicle; $127.50

Paul Patrick Lovermi 3rd, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465

Pedro Raymundo Ramirez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Christian Ozuna Garibo, Sheldon, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Alex Guadalupe Hernandez, Denison, violations of conditions of restricted license; $127.50

Joshua James Yahola II, Vail, failure to maintain or use safety belt - adult; $494.10

Emilio Ruiz Espino,, Denison, excessive tow-bar length; $107.25

Trevor Lee Boeing, Cedar Rapids, defective Braking equipment; $195

Seng Yang, Denison, failure to maintain control; $175

Seng Yang, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability - accident; $635

Juan M. Vega, Dow City; careless driving; $107.25

Agustin Rodriguez Mejia, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $590

Trinton Robert Dahleen, Charter Oak, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $472.50

Jason Kenneth Kock, Westside, use electronic communication device - age 18; $105.50

Luke J. Kastrup, Bellevue, NE, failure to maintain or use safety belt - adult; $127.50

Rodrigo Hinojosa, Battle Creek, failure to obey traffic control device; $210.25

Erick Cabrera, Denison, violation of conditions of restricted license; $161.25

Mariela Yulisa Franco Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Nildenson Adolfo Garcia, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465

Hargenio Solano, Omaha, NE, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $465

Joel Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Mariano Moreno Valenuela, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Juana Lopez, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $330

Charles Anthony Cone Jr., Lebanon, TN, failure to dim; $100.50

Daniel Guadalupe Alcaraz, Denison, careless driving; $107.25

Marcos David Hernandez Perez, Denison, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20 1st offense; $335

Jill Renee Schmadeke, Red Oak, failure to maintain control; $200

Chelsea Taylor Fishback, Denison, following too close; $195

Olga Perez, Denison, failure to provide proof of financial liability; $402.50

Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, no valid driver’s license; $290

Jasmin Liseth Galdamez, Denison, failure to use child restraint device; $175

Ramon Alexis Ortiz Loza, Denison, failure to have a valid license or permit for operation; $285

SPEEDING OVER 20

Orlando Miranda Diaz, Deloit; $228.75

Juan Manuel Mancilla Salcedo, Denison; $215.25

Andre Lmar Conner, Omaha, NE; $227

Nathan Lucas Devaney, Wichita, KS; $310.50

Victor A. Quezada Hernandez, Denison; $442.13

SPEEDING 16-20

John William daugherty IV, Fairlawn, OH; $181.50

Abraham Ray Lee Sybesma, Manning; $181.50

Keri Ann Frank, Denison; $181.50

Ana Karina Zarazua Serrato, Denison; $181.50

Hunter Melvin Weller, Richland, MO; $186.50

Shay Lea Reetz, Dunlap; $181.50

SPEEDING 11-15

Allan Francison Rodriguez Reyes, Livingston, TX; $222

Even Paul Johnson, Omaha, NE; $168

Mauro Daniel Brito, Denison; $168

Krista Raye Barry, Manilla; $222

Alvaro Mendez Lopez, Denison; $168

Dreyven Russel Ziegmann, Dow City; $229.50

Devan M. Stubbs, Omaha, NE; $168

Jack Ryan Stogdill, Council Bluffs; $168

Stephen Harvey Kenkel, Defiance; $168

Donald Lee Murphy Jr., Atlantic; $180.75

Leonel Dejesus Galeano Chacon, Denison; $152

SPEEDING 6-10

Alex William Witeing, Ida Grove; $114

Austn Warren Peed, Badger; $141

Robert Jeffery Colson, Colusa, CA; $114

Colette L. Green, Harlan; $114

Douglas Wayne Pulse, Battle Creek; $119

Joana Ornelas, Denison; $114

Jose Vargas Barroso, Denison; $119

Janice Annetee Wilken, Westside; $114

Cheryl Annette Halford, Independence; $114

Blake A. Selph, Papillion, NE; $114

Paul Htoo, Salt Lake City, UT; $119

Adam Blaine Clark, Odebolt; $141

Paul Patrick Lovermi 3rd, Omaha, NE; $141

Vanessa Del Cid, Vail; $114

Saw Junior, Denison; $114

Arnold Bernal, Harlan; $119

Marlene Kenna Monica, Logan; $141

Dennis Allen Ahrenholtz, Denison; $141

Sergio David Leon, Denison; $106

Francisco A. Guevara Ceballos; $119

Michaela Karyn Fineran, Denison; $119

Cole Thomas Muff, Dunlap; $119

Brian Mark Smeltzer, Mapleton; $114

Dawn Elaine Berrier, Deloit; $114

Ramon Christopher Ono Howe, Davenport, FL; $119

Jacob Ross Hedger, Logan; $119

Ignasio Casillas Martinez, Denison; $119

Stephen Lee Lytle, Harlan; $114

Stephanie Lee Davidson, Ute; $118.25

Erick Cabrera, Denison; $141

Nildenson Adolfo Garcia, Denison; $141

Zachary David Gray, Deloit; $141

Chelsea Lynn Tripplett, Deloit; $114

Tanner Lucas Lynn, Onawa; $114

Miguel Angel Banderas, Denison; $114

Ali Elizabeth Schroeder, Denison; $114

Ramon Patino, Denison; $118.25

EdithGonzalez, Carroll; $114

Tyler John Rehse, Odebolt; $148.50

Keean Cadwell, Knoxville; $148.50

Kathy Jo Singsank, Manning; $141

Geremias Edgardo Salazar Portilla, Denison; $114

SPEEDING 1-5

Jenna Lynelle Heistand, Dow City; $87

Antonio M. Campbell, East Saint Louis, IL; $100.50

Rene Kim Zediker, Denison; $87

Brenda Lynn Christiansen, Denison; $87

Macey Lynn Mark, Waukee; $87

Clifford John Reandeau, Deloit; $108

Bernardo Ozuna Garibo, Denison; $87

Zachary Daniel Vennink, Dow City; $108

Christopher S. Moses, Lincoln, NE; $92

Kenneth K. Kammerer, Papillion, NE; $92

Stephen Mark Fontana, Littleton, CO; $92

Holley Renee Galloway, Omaha, NE; $92

John Francis Klein, Dunlap; $87

Megan Lynn Ross, Denison; $92

Peyton Lynn Allan, Fishers, IN; $92

Cade Stanley Cunningham, Dow City; $87

Jose Nicolas Amaya Jr, Denison; $87

Jason Christopher Brincks, Honey Creek; $87

Brad Joseph McDonald, Lake View; $87

Brad Joseph McDonald, Lake View; $92

Uriel Salcido Storm Lake; $92

Alberto Garcia, Storm Lake; $92

Francisco A. Guevara Ceballos, Council Bluffs; $92

Wah Wah Htoo, Denison; $92

Dominic Gene Fouts, Dow City; $92

Kirsten Brooke Herrin, Schleswig; $108

Edmund Tracy, Houck, AZ; $87

Okube Abreha Ande, Storm Lake; $92

Robert Clark Stewart, Peoria, AZ; $87

Liberto Chavez Vargas, Storm Lake; $89.50

Erik Eduardo Lara Lara, Denison; $89.50

Alejandro Orizaba Cruz, Denison; $89.50

Ariel Neviyah Batyah Bozonie, Storm Lake; $89.50

Cathy Salinas, Denison; $87

Alec Patrick Stapleton, Denison; $87

Vaughn William Leftwich, Schleswig; $78

Nuvia Graciela Ramos, Carroll; $100.50

Debra Jane Kephart, Mondamin; $92

Angela Gale Pryor, Woodbine; $89.50

Raul J. Loera, Pheonix, AZ; $100.50

Guillermo Rios Galan, Denison; $87

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Beat 12-24-2020
Crime & Courts

Police Beat 12-24-2020

December 21, 3:37 p.m.: An old tombstone was reported knocked over in the Kiron Cemetery. It is suspected that it was done by the wind or a tr…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics