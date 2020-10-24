Transcripts published for Iowa State House and Senate races, Crawford County Board of Supervisors, Crawford County Sheriff and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Open PDF documents to read transcripts of the forums.

Make sure to download PDFs to read the multiple pages.

In a typical election year the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County would host an in-person candidates’ forum, but for the health and safety of the candidates and the community, the have opted for a virtual forum.

Media partners for this event teamed up to provide the questions. The partners are the Denison Bulletin and Review, La Prensa Spanish-language newspaper, the Westside Observer and Manilla Times and KDSN.

KDSN agreed to conduct all interviews, which were done in advance and then edited into the program that was broadcast on the radio station on October 14. Transcripts will be published in part or in whole by the other partners.

All candidates were provided questions in advance but were not granted the opportunity to edits to the recordings.