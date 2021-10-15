Trees planted by students, for the students and their children and grandchildren

Diversity is the reason different varieties of trees were planted.

Diversity not only prevents neighborhoods from losing all trees of one variety (think Dutch elm disease of years ago and the current Emerald Ash Borer infestation), but different varieties of trees offer different aesthetics and uses.

Martens pointed out that some trees have red leaves in the fall; some have leaves of other colors. Trees have different shapes and serve different purposes, he added. Some people might not like the appearance of a certain variety; some may like how it looks. Some trees mainly help wildlife.

He continued that as the students are helping to plant the trees, they can think about what types of trees they want in their own yards as they grow up and start a family.

Students who remain in Denison to start their families and those who move away and come back for a class reunion or other event can tell their kids they helped plant the trees.

Trees grow slowly but some do grow faster than others, Martens pointed out.