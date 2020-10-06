Trump bus visits Dow City

Feenstra said he wants to be on the House Agriculture Committee.

“We have to have an effective, proven voice on the ag committee to make that sure we can work hard on the next Farm Bill that comes in 2022 so we can also expand the markets in trade, ethanol and biodiesel. These are very important for agricultural producers,” he said. “It’s been a struggle in 2020 when it came to the derecho, when it came to struggles with the commodity market. We have to make sure we have a voice in Washington, D.C.”

Feenstra is facing Democrat JD Scholten in the general election. Scholten lost to incumbent Steve King, of Kiron, by less than four percent in the 2018 election

Feenstra, a state senator who completed his third term this spring, defeated King by about 10 percentage points in the primary election in June. Among the 4th District’s 39 counties, Feenstra won in 20 of them and King won in 19.

Nearly 18 percent of Feenstra’s vote total came from his home county – Sioux County – where he bested King 6,575 votes to 1,290 (81.24%-15.94%). Two neighboring northwest Iowa Republican strongholds – Lyon and O’Brien counties - also boosted Feenstra’s vote total.