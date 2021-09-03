Two for the price of one: CCMH to buy two new ambulances

“(It) would be one like we have; it’s physically smaller, but the inside is only an inch (smaller) on each side (than) the current model that we have,” Franklin said. “You wouldn’t even notice the difference.”

The box is physically smaller and the vehicle is easier for the driver, he added.

He said he hopes to get the price down a little from the quote for both vehicles.

The bid was $160,000 for the basic model of that type of vehicle from a previous vendor, he said.

The van-style ambulance doesn’t have a lot of options, but Franklin said the ambulance crews would be able to get involved with setting the layout of the other vehicle.

Due to the motor vehicle industry chip shortage, the first ambulance will likely not be available until the end of January or early February, and the second might arrive in the middle of March, he said.

Both will be gas-powered and the Ford components can be serviced in Denison; Feld Fire would service their components at CCMH.

“They would pull up to our driveway and fix it here … so we wouldn’t have to take it and drop it off,” Franklin said. “I think the service level will be a lot higher.”