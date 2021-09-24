Two more area COVID deaths reported

Two more area COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on coronavirus.iowa.gov for the period between September 15 and September 21.
The COVID-19 death toll increase by one each in Harrison and Monona counties; corresponding totals are now 76 and 34.
During the same time frame, 81 more COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.
Following are COVID-19 numbers according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of September 21.
Total tests/positive tests/
14-day positivity percentage
State: 6,094,621/476,342/9.4%
Audubon: 16,290/524/5.5%
Carroll: 44,491/3,495/12.3%
Crawford: 34,913/3,564/9.4%
Harrison: 25,415/2,210/10.5%
Ida: 15,761/1,222/11.3%
Monona: 21,567/1,065/9.2%
Sac: 25,139/1,580/6.8%
Shelby: 21,880/1,633/8.7%
Woodbury: 180,519/18,952/15.7%
New cases in last 7 days/
7-day positivity percentage
Audubon: 17 cases/7%
Carroll: 100 cases/16%
Crawford: 38 cases/10%
Harrison: 58 cases/11%
Ida: 25 cases/12%
Monona: 38 cases/9%
Sac: 28 cases/8%
Shelby: 52 cases/14%
Woodbury: 469 cases/16%
Age group with highest percent of
positive cases in past 7 days
Audubon: 0-17, 35%
Carroll: 0-17, 26%
Crawford: 18-29, 34%
Harrison: 0-17 & 18-29, 28%
Ida: 40-49, 24%
Monona: 0-17, 24%
Sac: 50-59, 25%
Shelby: 0-17, 48%
Woodbury: 0-17, 23%