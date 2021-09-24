Two more area COVID deaths reported

Two more area COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on coronavirus.iowa.gov for the period between September 15 and September 21.

The COVID-19 death toll increase by one each in Harrison and Monona counties; corresponding totals are now 76 and 34.

During the same time frame, 81 more COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Following are COVID-19 numbers according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of September 21.

Total tests/positive tests/

14-day positivity percentage

State: 6,094,621/476,342/9.4%

Audubon: 16,290/524/5.5%

Carroll: 44,491/3,495/12.3%

Crawford: 34,913/3,564/9.4%

Harrison: 25,415/2,210/10.5%

Ida: 15,761/1,222/11.3%

Monona: 21,567/1,065/9.2%

Sac: 25,139/1,580/6.8%

Shelby: 21,880/1,633/8.7%

Woodbury: 180,519/18,952/15.7%

New cases in last 7 days/