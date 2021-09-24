 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two more area COVID deaths reported
0 comments

Two more area COVID deaths reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Percent fully vaccinated, deaths as of 9-21-2021

Two more area COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state on coronavirus.iowa.gov for the period between September 15 and September 21.

The COVID-19 death toll increase by one each in Harrison and Monona counties; corresponding totals are now 76 and 34.

During the same time frame, 81 more COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Following are COVID-19 numbers according to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of September 21.

Total tests/positive tests/

14-day positivity percentage

State: 6,094,621/476,342/9.4%

Audubon: 16,290/524/5.5%

Carroll: 44,491/3,495/12.3%

Crawford: 34,913/3,564/9.4%

Harrison: 25,415/2,210/10.5%

Ida: 15,761/1,222/11.3%

Monona: 21,567/1,065/9.2%

Sac: 25,139/1,580/6.8%

Shelby: 21,880/1,633/8.7%

Woodbury: 180,519/18,952/15.7%

New cases in last 7 days/

7-day positivity percentage

Audubon: 17 cases/7%

Carroll: 100 cases/16%

Crawford: 38 cases/10%

Harrison: 58 cases/11%

Ida: 25 cases/12%

Monona: 38 cases/9%

Sac: 28 cases/8%

Shelby: 52 cases/14%

Woodbury: 469 cases/16%

Age group with highest percent of

positive cases in past 7 days

Audubon: 0-17, 35%

Carroll: 0-17, 26%

Crawford: 18-29, 34%

Harrison: 0-17 & 18-29, 28%

Ida: 40-49, 24%

Monona: 0-17, 24%

Sac: 50-59, 25%

Shelby: 0-17, 48%

Woodbury: 0-17, 23%

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Brian Knudsen

Funeral services for Brian Knudsen, 50, of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in…

Local

Connie Teut

Visitation for Connie Teut, 80, of Schleswig, will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Robert “Bob” Thul

  • Updated

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Thul, 78, of Denison, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schle…

Local

Kenneth Kock

Funeral services for Kenneth Kock, 84, of Vail, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, September 24, at United Church in Westside with burial at…

Local

Beverly Miller

Funeral services for Beverly Miller, 74, of Dow City, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison…

Local

Lynette Bohlin

  • Updated

Funeral services for Lynette Bohlin, 67, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Huebner Funeral Home in De…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics