Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Crawford County during the week

Two more Crawford County residents succumbed to COVID-19 during the week, bringing the total deaths to date to 24. That number was 22 on Monday.

Three other COVID-19 deaths were reported in area counties since Monday – one each in Monona, Harrison and Shelby counties

At a 19.4 positivity percentage for the past 14 days, Crawford County is still the fifth highest county in the state, although that percentage is down considerably from 22.5% on Monday.

Following are COVID-19 statistics for the state and area counties of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, from coronavirus.iowa.gov

State statistics

1,439,179 individuals tested, 310,440 positive, 272,078 recovered, 4,445 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage -11.8%, 7-day positivity percentage – 9.2%

Crawford County

7,788 individuals tested, 2,330 positive, 2,053 recovered, 24 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 19.4% (fifth highest in the state), 7-day positivity percentage – 17.6%, 113 additional positive cases in past 14 days, 56 additional positive cases in past 7 days, 326.4 positive cases per 100,000 population in past 7 days – a decrease of 80.70% compared to the previous 7 days

Carroll County