Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Crawford County during the week

Two more Crawford County residents succumbed to COVID-19 during the week, bringing the total deaths to date to 24. That number was 22 on Monday.
Three other COVID-19 deaths were reported in area counties since Monday – one each in Monona, Harrison and Shelby counties
At a 19.4 positivity percentage for the past 14 days, Crawford County is still the fifth highest county in the state, although that percentage is down considerably from 22.5% on Monday.
Following are COVID-19 statistics for the state and area counties of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, from coronavirus.iowa.gov
State statistics
1,439,179 individuals tested, 310,440 positive, 272,078 recovered, 4,445 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage -11.8%, 7-day positivity percentage – 9.2%
Crawford County
7,788 individuals tested, 2,330 positive, 2,053 recovered, 24 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 19.4% (fifth highest in the state), 7-day positivity percentage – 17.6%, 113 additional positive cases in past 14 days, 56 additional positive cases in past 7 days, 326.4 positive cases per 100,000 population in past 7 days – a decrease of 80.70% compared to the previous 7 days
Carroll County
10,130 individuals tested, 2,573 positive, 2,276 recovered, 34 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 12.6%, 7-day positivity percentage - 11.6%, 108 additional cases in past 14 days, 52 additional cases in past 7 days
Ida County
2,800 individuals tested, 754 positive, 673 recovered, 30 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 14.5%, 7-day positivity percentage – 12.8%, 34 additional cases in past 14 days, 16 additional cases in past 7 days
Sac County
4,684 individuals tested, 1,112 positive, 1,014 recovered, 15 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 9.7%, 7-day positivity percentage – 4.5%, 42 additional cases in past 14 days, 14 additional cases in past 7 days
Monona County
3,261 individuals tested, 650 positive, 530 recovered, 17 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 20.0%, 7-day positivity percentage – 10.3%, 59 additional cases in past 14 days, 22 additional cases in past 7 days
Harrison County
5,732 individuals tested, 1,573 positive, 1,359 recovered, 62 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 15.4%, 7-day positivity percentage – 11.3%, 78 additional cases in past 14 days, 37 additional cases in past 7 days
Shelby County
4,594 individuals tested, 1,040 positive, 901 recovered, 27 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 12.8%, 7-day positivity percentage – 9.7%, 61 additional cases in past 14 days, 28 additional cases in past 7 days
Audubon County
2,215 individuals tested, 418 positive, 360 recovered, 8 deaths, 14-day positivity percentage – 8.1%, 7-day positivity percentage – 4.5%, 19 additional cases in past 14 days, 6 additional cases in past 7 days
Long term care outbreaks
Statewide: 73 outbreaks, 1,984 positive, 1,096 recovered, 1,838 deaths
Carroll County
Accura Healthcare of Carroll: 18 individuals positive, 0 positive in past 14 days, 13 recovered
Regency Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Carroll: 31 individuals positive, 0 positive in past 14 days, 18 recovered
Crawford County
Eventide Lutheran Home: 54 individuals positive, 2 positive cases in past 14 days, 35 recovered
Manilla Manor: 40 individuals positive, 1 positive case in past 14 days, 32 recovered
Harrison County
Westmont Care Center: 14 individuals positive, 0 positive case in past 14 days, 12 recovered
Monona County
Elmwood Care Center: 35 individuals positive, 0 positive cases in past 14 days, 29 recovered