Two more COVID deaths reported in Crawford County

  • Updated
The total number of COVID-19 deaths increase by two, compared to last week’s update of the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.

The death count had been at 47 since sometime in October, and was reported at 49 when the state’s website was updated on Tuesday.

Following are COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County, as of Tuesday, December 14.

Total tests: 38,332

Total positive tests: 3,967

Individuals tested: 20,853

Individuals positive: 3,655

7 day average positivity percentage: 15.3%

Positive cases in last 7 days: 27

Recovered from COVID-19: 3,468

Vaccination rates (from Centers for Disease Control)

Total population: 50.8%

12 and older: 60.8%

18 and older: 63.7%

65 and older: 84.6%

