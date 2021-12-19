Two more COVID deaths reported in Crawford County

The total number of COVID-19 deaths increase by two, compared to last week’s update of the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The death count had been at 47 since sometime in October, and was reported at 49 when the state’s website was updated on Tuesday.
Following are COVID-19 numbers for Crawford County, as of Tuesday, December 14.
Total tests: 38,332
Total positive tests: 3,967
Individuals tested: 20,853
Individuals positive: 3,655
7 day average positivity percentage: 15.3%
Positive cases in last 7 days: 27
Recovered from COVID-19: 3,468
Vaccination rates (from Centers for Disease Control)
Total population: 50.8%
12 and older: 60.8%
18 and older: 63.7%
65 and older: 84.6%