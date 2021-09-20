Uncovering their past: Members of former refugee family search for sponsors

Soriya Roeun is not from Laos but is Cambodian. He met Kay at the refugee camp in Thailand. Soriya and Kay’s family flew to the United States about a week apart. Soriya went to Washington, D.C. where he stayed for about three years after marrying Kay. Then they went to Houston, Texas, for work and then to Fort Dodge where he studied for two years at the community college to become a mechanic. He now serves as a pastor.

Kay works at Tyson Foods and Ouane is a registered nurse. Ouane had lived in San Diego, California, for a while when she was studying and then working as a nurse.

Of the other siblings in the family, one sister is retired, a brother is a software engineer, one sister is a dental hygienist and another sister owns her own business. Two siblings joined the U.S. Navy; one is a social worker now and the other is in law enforcement. They did not say what another sister’s occupation is.

Ouane pointed out her last name is now Cam but when the family was in Denison, their last name was Tanhmanivong. Tanhmanivong was their mother’s last name but she has now taken her father’s last name of Cam.

“At the time we were here we had a language barrier and couldn’t thank our sponsors well,” said Ouane. “We just want to let them know we are grateful that they took the time to invest in us.”