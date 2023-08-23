What some people call the downtown district is referred to as the uptown district in Denison, and a group of residents is working on rebranding Denison and drawing attention to the uptown district.

Sara Woerdehoff, a member of the Uptown Revitalization Committee in Denison, said the area is called Uptown because it is located two blocks north of Highway 30. She said a group of five to six people at any given time has been working to revive the area for the past three years. Woerdehoff said the goal is to draw people off Highway 30 into Denison and engage the local residents to shop locally.

Woerdehoff said the project’s first phase is complete, with the committee purchasing banners promoting uptown Denison that were placed on light poles along C Avenue, bringing visitors into town. She said Phase Two would take a little time as the group is collaborating with other committees to raise money to purchase new gateway signage promoting Denison that will be placed along Highway 30. She said it would be nice if those signs could be up within the next three years.

She said Denison continues to use the tagline “It’s a Wonderful Life” in its rebranding efforts, and future plans for the Uptown Revitalization Committee could also include murals placed in the uptown district promoting the rebranding of Denison.