UTV ordinance to be amended

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set a hearing date for an amendment to the county’s UTV (utility terrain vehicle) ordinance.

The amended ordinance will allow UTV users from neighboring counties to use their vehicles in Crawford County.

The new language in the ordinance states, “A resident of counties contiguous to Crawford County who has properly licensed his or her Off-Road Utility Vehicle in their respective county of residence may operate it in Crawford County without further registration, subject to the regulations of this Ordinance.”

“If they have a permit in their county of residence, we’ll allow them to come in and ride their UTVs on our roads,” said Cecil Blum, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors.

“When they’re in Crawford County, they have to abide by our ordinances. What it does is they don’t have to buy a second sticker.”

Blum said the supervisors started the discussion of amending the ordinance after a Monona County supervisor approached supervisor Kyle Schultz with the idea.

“This is just to get more pleasure and more versatility out of UTVs for the people that own them in counties around us,” Blum said.