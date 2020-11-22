UTV ordinance to be amended

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday set a hearing date for an amendment to the county’s UTV (utility terrain vehicle) ordinance.
The amended ordinance will allow UTV users from neighboring counties to use their vehicles in Crawford County.
The new language in the ordinance states, “A resident of counties contiguous to Crawford County who has properly licensed his or her Off-Road Utility Vehicle in their respective county of residence may operate it in Crawford County without further registration, subject to the regulations of this Ordinance.”
“If they have a permit in their county of residence, we’ll allow them to come in and ride their UTVs on our roads,” said Cecil Blum, chairman of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors.
“When they’re in Crawford County, they have to abide by our ordinances. What it does is they don’t have to buy a second sticker.”
Blum said the supervisors started the discussion of amending the ordinance after a Monona County supervisor approached supervisor Kyle Schultz with the idea.
“This is just to get more pleasure and more versatility out of UTVs for the people that own them in counties around us,” Blum said.
Monona County is working on a similar ordinance that would extend the same courtesies to Crawford County UTV riders, he said. Blum said he is hopeful that other adjoining counties will do the same.
“I would hope that it would snowball,” he said.
Residents of other counties who ride in Crawford County will be limited by what the Crawford County ordinance allows.
“Some of the ordinances that other counties have are much more liberal than ours,” Blum said. “Some allow golf carts and ATVs. We would not allow them in Crawford County; they have to abide by our ordinances.”
The ordinance defines an off-road utility vehicle to be one “that has a seat of bucket or bench design, not intended to be straddled by the operator, and a steering wheel or control levers for control.”
The amended ordinance also modifies the hours during which UTVs may be operated on county roads.
The amended ordinance states “…such operation (is) further limited to the hours from official sunrise to 9 p.m. or official sunset of the same day, whichever is earlier, with official sunrise and official sunset as established by the National Weather Service.”
The previous language stated the hours were limited to sunup to sundown.
Blum said Crawford County was the first county in western Iowa to enact a UTV ordinance.
The original ordinance was approved in December 2013.
“It has grown a lot and I think every county around that touches Crawford has some type of ordinance, with the exception of Ida,” he said. “It’s just a way maybe for people that want to utilize their UTVs a little more.”
Blum said he was not aware of any incident with UTVs since the ordinance was enacted.
He said he believes there are no issues with approving the revised ordinance – but the supervisors have chosen to conduct a public hearing on the matter for transparency.
The public hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on December 1 in the boardroom at the Crawford County Courthouse.