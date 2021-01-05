Vaccinations start at long-term care facilities

First photo: Bill Adams, a resident at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, was among the first to receive the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the long-term care facility on Thursday. Amy Trucke with Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health is administering the vaccine.
Second photo: Donald Hollrah, a resident at Denison Care Center, receives a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered by a CVS Pharmacy staff member. Denison Care Center conducted its vaccine clinic on Sunday.