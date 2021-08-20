Vail youth’s steer among top five in Governor’s Charity Steer Show

The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Jeff Angelo and exhibited by Lane Elmquist. The Grand Champion Steer was sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association and purchased by Friends & Family of Lane Elmquist and the Audubon Community.

Ben Kelly, of Dallas Center, judged the steers.

Grand Champion Showman honors went to Celebrity Showman Teagan Schaefer, of TaterTough. Schaefer led steer Hero, who was raised by Carlee Cremeens and sponsored by the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association.

Mike Sorensen, of Greenfield, was the judge for the showmanship competition.

This year’s People’s Choice Award went to celebrity Eric Hanson and exhibitor Molly Chapman.

The Community Hero award was a new honor in 2021 and encouraged youth exhibitors to promote a sense of community through donated non-perishable goods and pop tabs, and social media engagement to raise awareness of the event. Youth exhibitor Kami Schrunk received the first Community Hero Award for exemplary leadership and promotion of the cause. Social media played an important role in exposing the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show to more than 266,000 people nationwide.