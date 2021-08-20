Vail youth’s steer among top five in Governor’s Charity Steer Show

The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show reached new heights, raising $375,265.92 at the 39th annual show on Saturday at the Iowa State Fair.
All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, with houses in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City. The local charities provide a “home away from home” for families of sick children.
Cody Von Glan’s steer, Red Rebel, with Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg as celebrity showperson, reached the final five among the 24 steers in the show.
Red Rebel was sponsored by the Crawford County Cattlemen and Nor-AM Cold Storage in memory of Dale Lilleholm.
Von Glan’s steer was the grand champion of the Crawford County Fair. At the auction that followed the governor’s show, Red Rebel brought $10,900.
Buyers were Northwest Iowa counties including Lyon, Plymouth, Sac, Sioux and Woodbury; Sioux County businesses including Beyer Auction Realty, Borchers Supply, C&R Gravel, Chapman Farms, Community Oil Co., Hulshof Farms, Kooima, Kooima & Varilek Trading, Koopmans Concrete Co., P&R Construction, Porter Funeral Home, Rehder Farms, Rivers Edge Bank, Rock River Feeders, Siouxland Feed, Vande Vegte & Zomer Realty & Auction Inc., Vermeer & Sons Farms, and Winterfeld Feed & Transport
Additional donors were Cody, Clint and Renee Von Glan; Koo’s Kattle Kompany; and Blazin’ “B” Ranch.
The Grand Champion Steer was shown by Jeff Angelo and exhibited by Lane Elmquist. The Grand Champion Steer was sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association and purchased by Friends & Family of Lane Elmquist and the Audubon Community.
Ben Kelly, of Dallas Center, judged the steers.
Grand Champion Showman honors went to Celebrity Showman Teagan Schaefer, of TaterTough. Schaefer led steer Hero, who was raised by Carlee Cremeens and sponsored by the Iowa Hereford Breeders Association.
Mike Sorensen, of Greenfield, was the judge for the showmanship competition.
This year’s People’s Choice Award went to celebrity Eric Hanson and exhibitor Molly Chapman.
The Community Hero award was a new honor in 2021 and encouraged youth exhibitors to promote a sense of community through donated non-perishable goods and pop tabs, and social media engagement to raise awareness of the event. Youth exhibitor Kami Schrunk received the first Community Hero Award for exemplary leadership and promotion of the cause. Social media played an important role in exposing the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show to more than 266,000 people nationwide.
Since 1983, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised over $4.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.