Virtual Ag Coffee offered in West Central Iowa to discuss drought and derecho effects

All of west central Iowa is currently under a moderate to extreme drought. The drought conditions are causing major concerns for both crop and livestock producers.
To compound this situation the derecho weather event caused significant damage to crops and infrastructure across the area.
To help address those concerns, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a Virtual Ag Coffee Meeting on September 9 at 9 a.m. The event will be a live webinar presentation and will have 11 in-person viewing locations across West Central Iowa.
The meeting will be split into two segments with Mike Witt, ISU field agronomist, discussing the agronomic impacts of the drought and the derecho. Specific agronomic topics that will be discussed are harvesting downed corn strategies and expectations, managing fields that are unharvestable, ideas for residue and fall cover crop, grain quality and grain storage issues.
Tim Christensen, ISU farm management specialist, will discuss the financial impacts and strategies for fall 2020. Specific farm management topics to be discussed are crop insurance conversations, new USDA/FSA programs, considerations for handling drought and low yield crops with markets and handling farm stress.
The meetings will last approximately 90 minutes.
The virtual coffee will be a meeting that features both in-person and virtual discussions.
The speakers will be live via Zoom and able to answer question during and after the presentation.
For those who do not have internet access or would like to attend the meeting in person rather than from home, seats are available at the 11 county Extension offices.
Each county office will be limited in seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. Preregistration is required to attend the meetings in person and is on a first come, first served basis. Walk-ins will not be accepted unless confirmed by individual county offices the day of the meeting.
At home or virtual viewing of the meeting can be done by registering at the website www.aep.iastate.edu/coffee. The registration will provide you with a personal link to the meeting.
Host locations
• Audubon County Extension (608 Market St., Audubon). Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-563-4239.
• Calhoun County Extension (325 Court St., Rockwell City) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-297-8611
• Carroll County Extension (1205 West US Hwy 30 Ste G., Carroll). Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-792-2364.
• Crawford County Extension (35 South Main St., Denison) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-263-4697.
• Greene County Extension (104 W. Washington St. Jefferson). Preregister for in-personattendance at 515-386-2138.
• Guthrie County Extension (212 State St., Guthrie Center). Preregister for in-person attendance at 641-747-2276.
• Harrison County Extension (304 East 7th St, Logan) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-644-2105
• Ida County Extension (209 ½ Moorhead Ave., Ida Grove) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-364-3003
• Monona County Extension (119 Iowa Ave., Onawa) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-423-2175
• Sac County Extension (620 Park Ave., Sac City). Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-662-7131
• Shelby County Extension (906 Sixth St., Harlan) Preregister for in-person attendance at 712-755-3104
Due to COVID-19 and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s commitment to doing its best to keep the community safe, certain restrictions and requests will be required to attend the meetings. Do not attend in person if you are sick or have been exposed to anyone in the past 14 days who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Meetings will be conducted at indoor venues and social distancing requirements will apply. Seating will be limited and preregistration for seats is required.
Pre-registration is requested at least one day prior to each meeting by contacting local county Extension office to allow staff to prepare the venue. Seating is on a first come, first served basis and walk ins may not be accepted. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when in the presence of others and unable to maintain a 6-foot physical distance.
For answers to questions about the meetings, contact Mike Witt at 641-430-2600 or witt@iastate.edu, or Tim Christensen at 515-493-8232 tsc@iastate.edu
Meeting sponsors include the Iowa Corn Growers Association.