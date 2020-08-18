Von Glan’s steer grand champion in GCSS

A steer raised by Tyson Von Glan, of rural Vail, was named grand champion at the 38th annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show (GCSS) on Saturday.
The show and the auction that follows it raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year over $254,000 was raised.
“It was pretty nice when it happened – a lot of stress gone,” said Tyson about his steer being chosen grand champion. “I was really happy.”
His steer, Mighty Minne, was supposed to be shown by Gov. Kim Reynolds, but she had to send in a pinch-hitter.
Just three hours before the show, the Von Glans learned that the governor would be unable to show Tyson’s steer because of her duties with the damage caused by Monday’s storm.
“He (Kevin Reynolds) said he had his wife’s clothes for the show all laid out when she called at noon to say she couldn’t make it, so he would have to show instead,” said Renee Von Glan, Tyson’s mother.
The governor called the Cattlemen’s Association, got her husband, Clint’s number, and talked to him and Tyson after the show.
Tyson said Kevin Reynolds was a good substitute for the governor.
“He’d never shown a calf in a show, but he was really nice,” said Tyson. “He caught on really fast. It was a different and fun experience.”
Among the questions Kevin Reynolds asked were how to set up a calf and how Tyson wanted the steer’s head to be - good questions, Tyson said.
Winning showmanship was not on their minds, however, as Mighty Minne was picked as one of the top five steers, and the top five do not do showmanship.
In fact, all three of the Crawford County steers were in the top five. The other steers from the county were raised by MaKenzie Smith, of rural Charter Oak, and Renee Grimm, of rural Audubon.
“That’s especially great, to represent Crawford County,” said Tyson.
The charity show and auction traditionally takes place at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, but because the state fair was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hansen Ag Student Learning Center on the Iowa State University campus in Ames served as the venue.
The show and auction were closed to the public and media because of COVID-related safety precautions and capacity limitations, but it was livestreamed and people could bid online and can still donate at www.donorbox.org/gcss.
Because of COVID-19 mitigation measures, Tyson had a unique GCSS experience compared to his brothers, Ben and Cody, who had also exhibited steers in the show.
This year, the exhibitors did not work at the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines but had some meetings that centered around the Ronald McDonald Houses.
The exhibitors also decorated bags for lunches that were given to people in the hospitals who would otherwise use the Ronald McDonald houses.
The three Crawford County exhibitors - MaKenzie, Renee and Tyson - decorated 10 bags with sayings and pictures, to show that they wanted the children in the hospital and their families to be happy, said Tyson.
Three girls who had stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses – one each in Iowa City, Des Moines and Sioux City - spoke to the exhibitors and their families about their experiences in the hospital and at the hospitals. Once the show began, the girls had to leave but could watch the event online.
The GCSS was also different this year because the stands were not filled with spectators.
Each exhibitor was given tickets for 20 people – 10 to help fit the steer for the show and 10 to watch in the bleachers, with every other row left empty.
At the auction, Mighty Minne brought $18,000 (see buyers and other information in separate article).
Tyson was happy with the amount of money.
“All that money goes to the Ronald McDonald Houses. It’s a good spot for the money to go,” he said.
The same sponsor that bought Cody Von Glan’s steer in 2017 bought Tyson’s.
“They came around beforehand and recognized Cody,” said Renee Von Glan. “They really wanted to buy Tyson’s steer, too.”
Tyson said showing in the GCSS was great and he would do it again but added that he wants other youth to have the experience to meet people and to see how others have to adjust because they are living in the hospital.
Crawford County steers at this year’s GCSS
- Exhibitor: Tyson Von Glan, Vail
- Parents: Clint and Renee Von Glan
- Steer: Mighty Minne
- Sponsor: Iowa Beef Industry and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association
- Celebrity: Kevin Reynolds, First Gentleman of Iowa
- Buyer: McDonalds of Des Moines and Iowa City (J&D Restaurants, O’Brien Family); additional support from friends of Tyson Von Glan and Governor Reynolds
- Total: $18,000
- Exhibitor: MaKenzie Smith, Charter Oak
- Parents: Brent and Malisa Smith
- Steer: Merle
- Sponsor: Nor-AM Cold Storage, in memory of Dale Lilleholm, and Crawford County Cattlemen
- Celebrity: Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
- Buyer: Sioux County Businesses, Malisa Smith, Adam & Cari Gregg
- Total: $9,388.40
- Exhibitor: Renee Grimm, Audubon
- Parents: Ken and Rhonda Grimm
- Steer: Bo
- Sponsor: Volunteer Boards of Iowa Ronald McDonald House Charities
- Celebrity: Drake Foutch, Son of Paul & Natalie Foutch
- Buyer: Tama Livestock Auction, Friends of Renee Grimm
- Total: $9,666.40