Voting by mail: county auditor says the system is secure

Crawford County Auditor Terri Martens said that some county residents may be concerned because they have received multiple ballot request forms in the mail.
“People get multiple absentee request forms and they are unsure if they were to fill out multiple ones if they would receive multiple ballots,” Martens said. “The answer is no.”
She said the system the information is entered in won’t allow for more than one ballot per individual to be sent out for the general election.
“It will tell us that they already have one requested,” Martens said.
“When we enter an absentee request form we have to enter it by their driver’s license number,” said Bethany Linkenhoker, deputy county auditor. “If that person used another person’s driver’s license number and then went on to change their address to get the ballot mailed to their house instead of the actual voter’s house, all of that would be recorded in that audit log – that the address was changed and then the signature wouldn’t match. If any of that would happen that’s when we would contact the county attorney and charges would be filed.”
Voters can expect to receive more ballot request forms in the future, Martens said.
In addition to the form sent out by the Crawford County Auditor’s office, forms are being sent out by the Iowa Secretary of State, both major political parties and third-party groups that want to encourage voting, she said.
“If they filled out the one from the auditor’s office, they can disregard any more that come in the mail,” Martens said. “If they accidentally fill out a second one it will be caught in our office it and it won’t be processed.”
Martens said the absentee voter system in Iowa is safe and will provide secure results for the upcoming November election.
Amy Pieper, deputy county auditor, said some people may be confused because they have heard how other states handle absentee voting.
“Iowa’s voter registration system, which we also use for absentee requests, is honestly top notch,” she said. “They have safeties in place to make sure there isn’t fraudulent voting happening.”
Some states are mailing ballots to all voters, but that is not the case in Iowa, Linkenhoker said.
“In Iowa you have to request that the ballot be mailed to you before we’ll mail a ballot to you so there are not thousands of ballots hanging out in the mail system. It’s only ballots that were requested.”
Martens said the same request form is used if an individual chooses to vote absentee in the auditor’s office.
“It’s the same request form and it’s the same process,” she said.
Any voting that does not take place at the polls on Election Day is considered absentee voting, Pieper said.
She said the auditor’s office had also received a number of calls from individuals concerned about needing a voter PIN number; a PIN number is only needed by individuals who do not have an Iowa driver’s license or an Iowa ID card, she said.