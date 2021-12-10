Wage increase seen as needed factor to attract, retain part-time workers at Denison library, aquatic center

Wages paid to part-time workers at Norelius Community Library and the Denison Aquatic Center were seen as needing a boost, according to discussion at the Denison City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Both the library and the aquatic center are having difficulty hiring and/or keeping employees.

The aquatic center starting wage is $7.50. The library just increased its starting wage to $8.75.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Library Director Monica Walley said she had been interviewing people for part-time positions at the library since October 15. She has interviewed 16 people and so far has successfully hired only one person, a high school student to fill the position of library page.

“I hired three people for the library assistant position,” Walley continued. “Each withdrew their application shortly after being hired because of the level of the hourly wage.”

The library director said one of the three agreed to be an on-call person but has very limited availability because she took another position for a little more money.

“The wage disparity that we are running into between skilled and unskilled labor is widening, and attracting and retaining employees is increasingly difficult,” Walley said. “It is a growing concern.”

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia, who is the director of the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Denison, agreed it is a widespread concern.

The subject of increasing wages came up again later in the meeting when City Clerk Lisa Koch was going over requests for the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. She said the directors for the aquatic center and library both asked for an increase for the starting wages for part-time help because of the difficulty in attracting and keeping employees.

“I have those increases built in, and I will have to see where the taxes will come in,” she said.

Walley suggested a $10.50 starting wage, and Brian Kempfert, parks and recreation director, asked for a starting wage between $10 and $12. She asked for the council’s input on those amounts.

Councilman John Granzen called an $8.75 starting wage abysmal.

“You’re not going to get anyone,” he added.

One comment during the discussion was that the wages for other employees at the library would also need an increase if the starting wage is raised for part-time workers. It was pointed out that some permanent part-time employees at the library are making just at $10 or slightly more.