Wall design complements and sets off sculptures at Highway 30 and 20th Street

Step 2 in WIBIO project

In the late spring/early summer of 2017, a number of metal sculptures were placed at the intersection of Highway 30 and 20th Street as a representation of what makes Denison unique.

The Women in Business Impact Organization, an organization of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, took on the project to improve the aesthetics of one of Denison’s main crossroads.

That was step 1 of the project.

On Thursday, step 2 was completed: a wall to set off the metal sculptures to make them stand out more for motorists.

The work was completed by a number of local businesses. Ten Point Construction drilled the holes for the footings. Aaron Gill, Gill Hardscapes, put in the posts. Petersen MFG manufactured the concrete panels of the wall, Dane and Jennifer Dammen, Thermal Fab, cut the metal for decorative panels attached on top of the concrete panels. Joe Henkelman, Joe’s Welding, welded the panels in place.