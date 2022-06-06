Mass of Christian Burial for Walter Bruck, 80, of Buck Grove, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with burial at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Sunday, June 5, at his home.