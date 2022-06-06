Mass of Christian Burial for Walter Bruck, 80, of Buck Grove, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Earling with burial at the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
He died Sunday, June 5, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Bruck, of Buck Grove; four children, Brian Bruck, of Manilla, Jeff Bruck, of Denison, Tammi Cahill, of Wheatland, and Shari Nichols, of Harlan; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Delbert Bruce, of Harlan, Marian Wellman, of Avoca, Melvin Bruck, of Earling, Sylvia Gaul, of Earling, Marlene Brich, of Neola, and Ralph Bruck, of Harlan.