Welcome Center Farmers Market Planning Meeting on February 16th

A Welcome Center Farmers Market planning meeting will take place at the Harrison County Welcome Center near Missouri Valley at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.
Anyone interested in the market and/or being a vendor at the 2022 farmers market is invited to attend.
Discussion topics will include start/end dates for the 2022 market, a review of market rules/procedures, program/event ideas, and market promotion.
For additional information on the Welcome Center Farmers Market, contact Kathy Dirks at 712-642-2114 or email kdirks@harrisoncountyparks.org.