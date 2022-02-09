 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome Center Farmers Market Planning Meeting on February 16th

A Welcome Center Farmers Market planning meeting will take place at the Harrison County Welcome Center near Missouri Valley at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16.

Anyone interested in the market and/or being a vendor at the 2022 farmers market is invited to attend.

Discussion topics will include start/end dates for the 2022 market, a review of market rules/procedures, program/event ideas, and market promotion.

For additional information on the Welcome Center Farmers Market, contact Kathy Dirks at 712-642-2114 or email kdirks@harrisoncountyparks.org.

