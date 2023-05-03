The Renew Health and Wellness Fair is set for Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulder Drive, in Denison.

The event was started in May of 2021 by Lori Brotherton as a way to educate people about alternatives to medications and ways to help people to overcome their struggles with their health and mental health. More than 45 vendors attended the first event and there was a great turnout. In 2022, organizers decided not to hold the event, due to COVID-19, and brought it back this year in hopes to continue to do it yearly and grow it bigger and better.

So far, about 30-plus vendors signed up and they will take up to 50, so vendors who want to sign up should visit the Facebook page or call Brotherton at 712-269-7184. Vendors targeting fitness, wellness, healing, recreational, medical, spiritual, psychics, nutrition, boutiques, novelty, design, tarot and more are what they are looking for.

Vendors we have signed up so far include Amare Global, Sweet Pea’s Crystal and Novelty Gifts, Angels Care Home Health, St. Croix Hospice. Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Vintage Beef, DeVries Family Chiropractic, Ruby Ribbon & Backroads Studio, Tastefully Simple, Soulshine Hemp Company, Simply Wild Herbs, Horizon Enterprises Inc, pampered Chef Holistic Health, doTerra, Reina’s Beauty and Massage Spa, LifeWave, One-Handed Crafts, Travis Beeck State Farm, Grotes goodies, Anne’s Homemade Crafts, Braids Galore LLC, Crossroads of Crawford County, Care Initiatives, Candi’s Customs, Solid Permanent Jewelry, Ruby Ribbon, and Backroads Studio, Caring Farms, New York Life, Lifewave, MaryKay, Denison Parks & Rec, and Caring Farms.

Brotherton’s passion for health and mental wellness came from joining a Mental Wellness Company called Amare. There were a lot of anxiety and health struggles in the family and finding a holistic solution to a lot of those struggles has grown her passion for helping others do the same. She has been learning about the gut microbiome and how it communicates with the heart and the brain. So much of what we eat these days is processed and our bodies do not get enough nutrition from the food we eat; it is full of sugar, and has a lot of unwanted additives. Lori has been an affiliate with Amare for almost 3 ½ years and will continue to share her knowledge with others any way she can.

Laura Beeck has a bachelor’s degrees in exercise science and wellness and nursing. She has been a nurse for over 30, but has always been interested since high school in prevention and natural treatments vs. pharmaceutical treatments for health concerns. She currently holds one certification as a wellness coach and is completing another wellness coaching certification. She also is in school to become an integrative health practitioner. This training includes ayurvedic, bioregulatory, Chinese, eastern, traditional naturopathy, orthomolecular and functional medicines which includes lab work to help determine root cause. She will be starting a practice later this year.

Laura has studied natural health alternatives such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, homeopathy, essential oils, and has been involved with several MLM companies that utilize these options to help people keep their health or gain it back by assisting their body to heal itself by giving it the proper nutrition to do so. She is also trained in self-lymphatic massage, applied kinesiology (muscle testing) and detoxification of your body as well as getting rid of toxins in your home.

Sharing health and wellness practices are Laura’s passion and why she is so excited about helping with the Renew Health and Wellness Vendor Event.

Jessica Martinez is the owner of Sweet Pea’s Crystal & Novelty Gifts and a nurse for the past 14 years.

“I opened Sweet Pea’s to help others find options for self care that fits each person’s individual interests,” she said. “When we feel great on the inside and out people notice and we serve as inspiration for what is possible. My goal is to serve as inspiration for others to take charge of their own physical, emotional and spiritual wellness.”

Martinez invites visitors to come in and get pampered with a facial by Holistic Health, get a braid from Braids Galore, a message from Reina, a foot detox by Simply Wild, get muscle tested by Laura, a henna tattoo, enjoy the kids zone or just browse and shop.