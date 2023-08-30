WESCO Industries is ready to entertain their community and anyone who likes to have fun.

The ultimate 5K is for all abilities and all ages, and participants are welcome to bring their four-legged friends along for the excitement.

WESCO’s Annual Disability Awareness Walk is in Denison on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can run, walk or wheel their way through the town of Denison.

The race is held in conjunction with the Tri-County BBQ Fest being celebrated over the weekend. Funds raised will go toward funding an all-inclusive playground in Denison.

There are six different “stations” along the way on this unusual 5K. Those runners and walkers with a sweet tooth will certainly enjoy the first station, Candy Dash. Participants will also experience being covered with foam and bubbles, be given an opportunity to enjoy animals along the way, be doused with color spray, enter a neon glow tent complete with neon paint splatters, be covered in slime at the slime station and sprayed with water at the water frenzy location. All materials used are non-toxic.

The race starts and ends at the south side of the Crawford County Courthouse Lawn at 1202 Broadway in Denison. Same day registration will start at 9:30 a.m. and extra T-shirts will be available to purchase for $20.

Packets and pre-registration materials will be available Friday at WESCO Industries at 415 S 11th St., Denison. Materials can also be picked the morning of the run.