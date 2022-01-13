Mass of Christian Burial for Wesley Stoelk, 89, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, with a rosary starting at 4 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail.

He died Thursday, January 13, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

Survivors include his children, Scot Stoelk, of Westside, Lisa Clausen, of Denison, Jim Stoelk, of Ankeny, and Tim Stoelk, of Urbandale; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special friend, Audrey Phillips, of Aspinwall.