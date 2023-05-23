West Harrison Baccalaureate was held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Student Invocation was given by Ethan Garcia, the Student Address by Brady Melby and Tim Hamer delivered the message to the students.

The event is presented by the West Harrison Ministerial Alliance, which is composed of churches in the West Harrison School District: Church of Christ, Little Sioux & Mondamin; Community of Christ, Mondamin & Pisgah; Mondamin Catholic Church, United Methodist Church, Modale, Mondamin & Pisgah.