Westside to use Carroll County Ambulance

Tax revenue would remain in Crawford County
Steve Mumm, a Westside firefighter and a member of the Crawford County E911 service board, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to discuss having Westside use the Carroll County Ambulance rather than the ambulance service run by Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).
The discussion lasted about 25 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.
Mumm said that when CCMH moved to the new location on the west side of Denison, the ambulance response time to Westside slowed down by about four minutes.
He said 90% of the ambulance calls to Westside end up at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll – and it can be up to 2.5 hours before the ambulance gets back to Denison and back into service.
“In regard to both the people of Westside and Crawford County, it’s to our advantage if we went to Carroll County Ambulance service,” he said.
Carroll County Ambulance always has a second call available, Crawford County doesn’t always have a second call ambulance, and the Carroll County ambulance only has to go five blocks from St. Anthony Hospital to be back in service, he said.
“We would like to jump our service from Crawford County to Carroll County,” Mumm said.
The Carroll County Ambulance service and the Carroll County supervisors are in agreement with the idea, according to Mumm.
“They would like to have you supervisors give us a blessing and put it in the minutes that is all on good terms,” Mumm said.
The arrangement would be reviewed in a year, he added.
No 28E intergovernmental agreement would be needed and no tax money would go from Crawford County to Carroll County, Mumm said.
He said another reason to make the change is the “paperwork shuffle” that happens when the Crawford County ambulance picks up a patient at the St. Anthony Clinic in Westside; the ambulance crew signs paperwork to take responsibility for the patient and then signs more paperwork at St. Anthony to hand over responsibility to the hospital.
“If we do this with Carroll, half of that gets cut out of the deal,” he said.
Supervisor Eric Skoog asked what would happen if a patient wanted to come to Denison.
Mumm said that issue was brought up in a meeting with the Carroll Ambulance service, two Carroll County supervisors and representatives from Westside Fire.
“They will transfer to Denison, but numbers almost always go to Carroll,” Mumm said.
Supervisors Chairperson Jeri Vogt asked if there are ambulance districts similar to fire districts.
Mumm said the issue of boundaries came up at an E911 meeting.
“We thought about drawing lines on which ambulance service would get called – so maybe the first couple three tiers of miles would still respond to Crawford County – but that’s a muddied up deal,” he said.
A decision was made that the change would follow the exact fire district line, Mumm said.
“(It) would make a lot less headaches with the dispatchers trying to program all this into the dispatchers’ computers,” Mumm said.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said the idea makes sense because of the 14 minute response time compared to the 21 minutes from Denison.
“We’ve been trying to struggle with the same thing in our north district … where we go within four miles of Danbury,” Schultz said.
“That’s Crawford County ambulance’s area to respond to, when Danbury has an ambulance sitting there.”
Duane Zenk, the local program manager for the Crawford County E911 Service Board, said the change could be handled through a change in the E911 computer aided dispatch (CAD); the dispatcher would hit one button that would send the Carroll County Ambulance to Westside.
If the E911 board were to get a request from the Westside fire chief asking for a change, the E911 administration would change the CAD run card to say Carroll County Ambulance instead of Crawford County Ambulance, he said.
Schultz said the Ute ambulance used to be the primary ambulance for Charter Oak but had to be switched when the Ute volunteer numbers dropped.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if use of the ambulance service would be paid for by the patient’s insurance company.
“Either the insurance company or the personal responsibility of that patient paying for the ambulance service,” Mumm said.
He said one concern was about getting the Westside equipment van resupplied after an emergency call.
“The way it works now, Crawford County just hands it to us when they’re there on the scene - everything’s handled,” he said.
He said he didn’t expect Carroll County taxpayers to cover that expense.
“But we’re still probably going to request some of our supplies being done through Crawford County,” Mumm said.
Westside will still pay taxes into Crawford County, he noted.
“You would still come over to this hospital to get your supplies?” Rosburg asked.
“Yeah, we would,” Mumm said.
He said the Carroll Ambulance Service and the two Carroll supervisors that oversee the ambulance were agreeable to the idea and they were just waiting for the Crawford County Board of Supervisors’ blessing.
“Since the hospital (CCMH) works under the hospital board, is our blessing sufficient?” Rosburg asked.
“It was to them,” Mumm said.
Vogt asked if the E911 board is OK with the proposed change.
“Yep,” Zenk said.
She asked Mumm if he was representing the City of Westside at the meeting.
Mumm said he was representing the fire department, but he had proposed the idea at a Westside City Council meeting several months ago, and the city council was fine with the idea.
He said the final OK would have to come from the Westside fire chief.
The discussion was not on the agenda for action to be taken, but Schultz, Rosburg and Supervisor Jean Heiden indicated they agreed with the idea.