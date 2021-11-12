Westside to use Carroll County Ambulance

The Carroll County Ambulance service and the Carroll County supervisors are in agreement with the idea, according to Mumm.

“They would like to have you supervisors give us a blessing and put it in the minutes that is all on good terms,” Mumm said.

The arrangement would be reviewed in a year, he added.

No 28E intergovernmental agreement would be needed and no tax money would go from Crawford County to Carroll County, Mumm said.

He said another reason to make the change is the “paperwork shuffle” that happens when the Crawford County ambulance picks up a patient at the St. Anthony Clinic in Westside; the ambulance crew signs paperwork to take responsibility for the patient and then signs more paperwork at St. Anthony to hand over responsibility to the hospital.

“If we do this with Carroll, half of that gets cut out of the deal,” he said.

Supervisor Eric Skoog asked what would happen if a patient wanted to come to Denison.

Mumm said that issue was brought up in a meeting with the Carroll Ambulance service, two Carroll County supervisors and representatives from Westside Fire.