Anna Wiges, a 2023 graduate of Denison High School and top female academic graduate, received PEO Chapter CO’s scholarship award at graduation in May.

Wiges, who will be majoring in Biology at Iowa State University en route to her goal of becoming a pediatric dentist, is excited about all of the unknown adventures that she will take along the way.

“I am excited to have some more freedom to figure out my likes and dislikes and what I am passionate about," she said.

Wiges credits the community of Denison for helping her learn to be compassionate to others. She said that the community is caring and supportive, as a whole, and has helped to shape her into the person she is today.

As a role model for other young women, she had this advice for young women entering high school: “There will always be people and obstacles in your way, but that should never stop you from reaching your goal. You should want it even more.”