Funeral services for 92-year-old Willis Ahrenholtz, 92, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 31, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, January 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, January 26, at his home.