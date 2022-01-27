 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willis Ahrenholtz

Funeral services for 92-year-old Willis Ahrenholtz, 92, of Denison will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 31, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, January 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

He died Wednesday, January 26, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Delores Ahrenholtz, of Denison; three children, Jeff Ahrenholtz, of Denison, Jan Clark, of Milford, Kansas, and Dean Ahrenholtz, of Denison; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Leonard Ahrenholtz, of Denison, Ruth Carstens, of Dow City, Martha Camden, of Cole Camp, Missouri, and Marie Jennings, of Seattle, Washington.

