Wind energy company, county residents wait on supervisors’ setback decision

“Now the rules appear to be changing on us mid-game. We do have some landowners looking at this saying, ‘If you are changing the setbacks, should I sign the lease?’ We know some folks are taking a wait-and-see approach.”

Steve Mumm, a Westside area resident who spoke in favor of wind turbines, asked if Scout Clean Energy has a breaking point when it would “just throw in the towel.”

“We’ve been here since 2016. We have over $4 million invested in this project,” said Wengierski. “We’ve had tremendous uncertainty in the viability of the project now interjected here in Crawford County. With any extension to the moratorium we just have to look at our future in Crawford County going forward and whether we can accomplish anything with this board.”

Supervisor Ty Rosburg pointed out that the current board of supervisors is trying to establish parameters so future boards won’t have to.

“When this was brought to us originally, it seemed like there was some uncertainty as far as quality of life, and so that’s why we decided to take it up,” Rosburg said. “Now, we didn’t want to stir up a hornets’ nest but I’m learning very quickly most everything we do stirs up some kind of stack of problems.”