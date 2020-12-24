 Skip to main content
Winter weather returns
Snowy road, 12-23-2020
William D. Mundt

A warm spell early in the week abruptly gave way to winter weather on Wednesday. Blowing snow reduced visibility to a few hundred yards at times, as can be seen in this view of S Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Photo by Dan Mundt

