WITCC HVAC/welding programs to return in fall

The HVAC and welding programs at the Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Denison campus were put on hold a year ago – but will make a return this fall.

“A lot of our enrollment in that program was part of our partnership with (Denison) Job Corps,” said Jessica Garcia, director of the WITCC Denison campus.

“When COVID hit, Job Corps sent all of their students home and we didn’t have an idea of when they’d be bringing students back.”

The school was already seeing decreased enrollment by community members in those programs last spring, she said.

“So the college made an executive decision to suspend them for the year until we figured out what COVID was going to do,” Garcia said.

She said the school saw the pause was also an opportunity to work on bringing enrollment numbers back up.

“A lot of people were sad to see them suspended because there is a need for both programs, not just in our community but in surrounding communities,” Garcia said. “There are business owners that need welders and that need HVAC technicians; they understood why we had to make the decision that we made, but ultimately they are excited that it’s going to be coming back.”