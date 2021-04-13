WITCC HVAC/welding programs to return in fall

The HVAC and welding programs at the Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) Denison campus were put on hold a year ago – but will make a return this fall.
“A lot of our enrollment in that program was part of our partnership with (Denison) Job Corps,” said Jessica Garcia, director of the WITCC Denison campus.
“When COVID hit, Job Corps sent all of their students home and we didn’t have an idea of when they’d be bringing students back.”
The school was already seeing decreased enrollment by community members in those programs last spring, she said.
“So the college made an executive decision to suspend them for the year until we figured out what COVID was going to do,” Garcia said.
She said the school saw the pause was also an opportunity to work on bringing enrollment numbers back up.
“A lot of people were sad to see them suspended because there is a need for both programs, not just in our community but in surrounding communities,” Garcia said. “There are business owners that need welders and that need HVAC technicians; they understood why we had to make the decision that we made, but ultimately they are excited that it’s going to be coming back.”
While bringing the programs back is a good step, to keep them going the school needs more enrollment from community members.
“Anyone who has thought about studying these programs should know that they are available right here in Denison,” she said. “People can study these programs and make a good living off of working those jobs. We haven’t had a graduate that went through our program and had difficulty finding a job in HVAC or welding.”
WITCC continues to have a strong partnership with Denison High School (DHS) and teacher John Heiden for the school’s welding program, she said.
“A positive with that is that program was not suspended during the pandemic,” Garcia said. “On an even more positive note we were able to bring the high school dual enrollment program out to utilize our facility because we have some more state-of-the-art (welding) equipment. The high school students were able to make use of our lab and I believe that partnership is going to continue; we’re going to strategically plan our schedules so the high school students will still be able to take the welding classes on our campus.”
She said discussions are underway to extend the DHS dual enrollment to the WITCC HVAC program.
The WITCC HVAC and welding programs qualify for Future Ready Iowa, Garcia noted.
“Anybody who meets federal FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) guidelines could qualify for free tuition and fees for the program,” she said.
Individuals interested in the programs should make an appointment at WITCC to talk about enrolling – and FAFSAs must be completed by June 1.
“They’re going to want to make an appointment so we can get them qualified to have their tuition and fees paid for,” Garcia said.
More information is available at futurereadyiowa.gov.
“There are parameters around qualification guidelines, but one such example: somebody could have a bachelor’s degree and decide they want to come back and study HVAC,” she said. “Future Ready Iowa would pay for it even if they already have a degree and even if they’ve already used financial aid in the past.”
Garcia said anyone who has ever thought about studying HVAC or welding should reach out to WITCC.
“The message I want to get out is that the programs are coming back,” she said.
The main office phone number for the WITCC Denison campus is 712-263-3419.