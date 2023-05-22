Woodbine Community School District was recently presented a Pro Patria Award from Iowa ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) for the district’s outstanding support given to district superintendent Justin Wagner, who also serves as a Colonel in the Iowa Air National Guard.

The ESGR Pro Patria Award is the highest state level award presented to employers across the state — just three Pro Patria Awards are presented each year.

In the award’s nomination submission, Col. Wagner expressed his appreciation to school board president Teresa Coenen, stating, “Throughout my three years as the Woodbine Community School District Superintendent, Teresa has been the epitome of support. She has publicly supported me while I was the Mission Support Group Commander at the 138 Fighter Wing located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as my new role as the Vice Wing Commander of the 185 Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. In my role I have served more military days than typical to support the current operations required of the 185 ARW. This service would not be possible without Teresa.”

“She has single handedly organized community support meetings and social media posts highlighting the unique partnership between the Woodbine Community School District and the Air National Guard,” continued Col. Wagner. “Additionally, she has hand-sewn a quilt of valor which all students and much of the community signed highlighting my service. This is just one example of the passion Teresa shows for the military and my service. She truly is a special person. Teresa’s unwavering support in the community has served as a critical enabler providing the support necessary to ensure a positive relationship between both organizations, and it ensures my family and my job are prioritized while I serve in the Air National Guard.”

Iowa ESGR hosted its annual employer recognition dinner in Johnston, on Friday, April 28.

ESGR, an office of the Department of Defense, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States.