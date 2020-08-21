Work beginning on Eventide’s new nursing facility

Eventide is beginning construction on its new 84-bed nursing facility, according to an announcement made today by Mindi Baker, Eventide Campus CEO.
Lueder Construction, of Omaha, Nebraska, is the construction manager. The Eventide Board approved the construction manager contract with Lueder today; however, Eventide has been working with Lueder on a preconstruction basis since early March.
Community Living Solutions, of Des Moines, is the architectural firm for the project.
Bedrock Gravel & Concrete is the subcontractor for site demolition and earthwork.
Roughly 80,000 cubic yards of dirt will be moved from the site.
A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be conducted toward the end of September.
Eventide launched its “Grow Bold With Us” $3 million capital campaign in April and achieved that goal on December 31 last year.
The skilled nursing facility is designed according to a community-living model of skilled nursing care and represents Phase I of a long-term goal for Eventide.
Phase II will add to the continuum of care by building a $3 million memory support assisted living facility.
When the timing is appropriate for Phase II, that facility will be constructed to adjoin Silveridge Assisted Living and will serve an additional 16 tenants.
Phase II is included with the official notice of award by USDA as well as refinancing the existing debt on the Silveridge facility.
Eventide’s existing skilled nursing facility is 56 years old and represents the institutional model of care. It will be demolished. Part of that area will be transformed into parking and green space.