Writer says it’s time to restore political balance in Iowa

We need to restore the political balance in lowa so that the rest of us - Democrats, independents, and moderate Republicans - will be represented by all levels of government. My state legislators, our 4th district Congressman Randy Feenstra, and Senators Grassley and Ernst do not listen to my concerns. Republican control of lowa state government results in measures that I believe do not reflect a majority of lowans.

- Setting up barriers to vote by mail (HSB 719/SSB 3143) while falsely claiming election fraud.

- Prohibiting police from enforcing federal gun laws like background checks (HF 2303). Federal laws are the “supreme law of the land.”

- Enacting a flat tax (HF 2317/SF 2206) costing the state $1.8 billion in revenue and saving millionaires an average of $6,700 but only $600 for middle income families. A low tax state is a low service state.

- Enacting School Vouchers (SSB 3080) to funnel public money away from our public schools to private schools without accountability for Iowa standards.

- Pitting parents against schools with phony issues: Critical Race Theory doesn’t exist in lowa curriculum; Iowa teachers and librarians should not be threatened with jail (SF 2198); and parents are kept informed by Iowa teachers and administrators.

- Prohibiting transgender students in girls sports (HF 2416/SSB 3146) is mean-spirited singling out kids to score political points.

In Washington, Republicans mimic Fox News right wing misinformation to win votes. If the GOP controls the next Congress we will face inaction on climate change, blocked appointments, government shut downs, and perpetuation of the Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election.