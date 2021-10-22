Zenk reappointed as county assessor; retirement/succession plans discussed

Chief Deputy Assessor Cindy Goslar has met her education requirements to maintain the chief deputy position; the chief deputy can act as assessor in the absence of the assessor, Zenk said.

“Do you have a succession plan in order?” Vogt asked.

“Yes, we do,” Zenk said.

He said the conference board should work on a succession plan at the meeting next year; several big items, including a commercial/industrial property revaluation, will take place in the next two years.

“We need to look at those and make sure we have sufficient staff to take care of them,” Zenk said.

Vogt asked if Zenk had given consideration to resigning his paid advisory position with the E911 Service Board; she noted the state auditor’s report that said a potential conflict of interest exists pertaining to the county assessor also acting as the consultant for the E911 Service Board.

Zenk said he had not considered resigning and said the decision is up to the E911 board.

“I was actually the 911 board consultant 10 years prior to becoming assessor; the conference board did discuss that when they appointed me back in 1989 and … at that time their wishes were to keep me doing it,” Zenk said.