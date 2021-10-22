Zenk reappointed as county assessor; retirement/succession plans discussed

The Crawford County Conference Board met on Tuesday evening for the purpose of reappointing Duane Zenk to the position of county assessor to a new six-year term.
The following account is edited and condensed.
In attendance were Crawford County Supervisors Jean Heiden, Ty Rosburg, Kyle Schultz (by phone) and Chairperson Jeri Vogt; Zach Meiners, IKM-Manning Board of Education; Derek Lambert, Denison Community School District Board of Education; Schleswig Mayor Robert Andresen; Buck Grove Mayor Terry Kolln; and Ricketts Mayor Tasha Hernandez.
At the beginning of the meeting, Zenk explained that a new law has changed how assessor reappointments work.
He said that if the conference board recommends an assessor for reappointment, the Iowa Department of Revenue would have the ultimate authority to either confirm or deny the reappointment.
Zenk said that process would take about a month.
Vogt, chair of the conference board, asked if it was safe to assume Zenk was on the register of individuals who are eligible to be appointed.
Zenk said he is eligible, and presented a letter that stated he had successfully completed the continuing education requirement and all requirements of Iowa Code 441.8.
Vogt asked Zenk if his deputy is also on the eligibility list in the case he decides to vacate his office.
Chief Deputy Assessor Cindy Goslar has met her education requirements to maintain the chief deputy position; the chief deputy can act as assessor in the absence of the assessor, Zenk said.
“Do you have a succession plan in order?” Vogt asked.
“Yes, we do,” Zenk said.
He said the conference board should work on a succession plan at the meeting next year; several big items, including a commercial/industrial property revaluation, will take place in the next two years.
“We need to look at those and make sure we have sufficient staff to take care of them,” Zenk said.
Vogt asked if Zenk had given consideration to resigning his paid advisory position with the E911 Service Board; she noted the state auditor’s report that said a potential conflict of interest exists pertaining to the county assessor also acting as the consultant for the E911 Service Board.
Zenk said he had not considered resigning and said the decision is up to the E911 board.
“I was actually the 911 board consultant 10 years prior to becoming assessor; the conference board did discuss that when they appointed me back in 1989 and … at that time their wishes were to keep me doing it,” Zenk said.
He said he didn’t see a conflict and the county attorneys through the years hadn’t, either.
Zenk said the Department of Revenue is concerned with conflicts of interest such as county assessors doing appraisals or selling real estate within their counties.
Vogt asked how an examining board would be appointed.
Zenk explained that, if a new assessor were needed, an examining board would be appointed with one member from the board of supervisors, one member from school boards, and one member representing mayors; the examining board members can’t be members of the conference board.
The examining board would then contact the qualified individuals on a list provided by the Department of Revenue.
The examining board would handle interviews and make a recommendation to the conference board, he said.
The Department of Revenue would also conduct a vetting process.
“It’s not easy and it’s not a quick thing,” Zenk said.
Vogt noted that the assessor and their deputies have to furnish a bond for the performance of their duties.
She asked if Zenk’s ability to be bonded would be put in jeopardy if a further audit of E911 is conducted.
This question relates to the state auditor’s report that concluded that about $280,000 of E911 funds were improperly used to build a radio tower for the Crawford County Firefighters Association.
Zenk said he is not an attorney and did not know.
Rosburg asked if Zenk will be of retirement age within the six years of the new appointment.
“Yep,” Zenk said.
“Were you planning on giving us at least two weeks’ notice?” Rosburg asked.
Zenk said he would and a succession plan should be worked on.
The attendees voted unanimously at the end of the meeting to reappoint Zenk to a new term as assessor.