Loeschen to resign from Denison City Council May 1; moving to Lincoln to be near family

David Loeschen, who has represented Ward 1 on the Denison City Council since November 2015, announced at Tuesday’s meeting that he would be resigning effective May 1.

He and his wife, Debra, will be moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be close to family.

Loeschen retired in July 2019 as the pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

“I will keep all of you in my prayers, and it’s been my privilege to serve alongside all the tremendous elected officials, staff and employees of this great city,” he said. “Thank you to the citizens of Ward 1 for allowing me this opportunity to serve.”

“We appreciate all of the years you have given to the City of Denison. We wish you well with your move and being closer to your family,” Mayor Pam Soseman said.

She invited anyone interested in filling the Ward 1 council position to submit a letter to city hall.

City Clerk Lisa Koch said that before Loeschen’s last day on the council, the city will have to publish a resolution announcing a public hearing on the city’s intent to fill the vacancy.