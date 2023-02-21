The Logan Public Library has added a great new resource – a telescope available for check-out.

The reflecting telescope, which uses mirrors for magnification instead of lenses (refracting telescope), was purchased from the Omaha Astronomical Society (OAS) through its Library Telescope Program.

The OAS has been increasingly expanding the program in Iowa. The Logan Public Library was just the third Iowa library to receive one of the OAS telescopes. The connection with the astronomical society was made via a phone call from Mike Modrcin, an outreach co-chairperson.

A grant from the Dean Jay King Foundation allowed the library to purchase the telescope from the OAS, said Library Director Kate Simmons.

The zoom eyepiece added to the original telescope was donated by astronomical society members.

The society added a moon chart to the telescope and made other modifications to make it more user-friendly.

The OAS will also take care of any periodic maintenance, said Simmons.

The astronomical society provided a packet of star charts and a red-light flashlight to go along with the telescope when it is checked out. Red light is used to look at the star charts because it does not counteract dark adapted vision.

A bonus for patrons of the Logan Public Library is that they have a great astronomical resource in their library director.

Simmons said she developed a love for astronomy at a young age. If she can’t answer a question, Simmons said she can ask a friend in Logan who used to work at a planetarium. If they don’t have the answers, the society is an online resource point for astronomical information (omahaastro.com).

A previous job at the Hitchcock Nature Center in Pottawattamie County, gave Simmons the opportunity to use telescopes.

Simmons said library patrons will love being able to check out the telescope and the library will be able to offer new programs.

Star parties with members of the OAS are among the new opportunities she mentioned.

“It is a great asset. A telescope costs hundreds of dollars, which is expensive for a hobby, and not everyone can afford that. That is one of the barriers,” she added.

Simmons said that was the case when she was young, so she used binoculars and just her eyes to study the stars.

“Had my library had one of these telescopes when I was young, it would have been life-changing,” she said.