Pictured are the attendants and royalty of the Logan-Magnolia Winter Gala. From left, by couples: junior attendants Evan Roden and Marki Bertelsen; senior attendants Marvin Hernandez and Evelyn Gomez; senior attendants Layne Brenden and Greylan Hornbeck; King Wyatt Reisz and Queen Ava Goldsmith; senior attendants Jackson Lesline and Macanna Guritz; sophomore attendants Alex Allen and Brooklyn Lally; and freshman attendants Adam Roden and Campbell Chase.
Mike Burg phots
Senior Wyatt Reisz is crowned king of the winter gala.
Mike Burg
Senior Ava Goldsmith is crowned queen.
Mike Burg
Students perform a type of line dance.
The school commons was filled with students dancing.
The king and queen of the winter gala enjoy a dance.
