Pictured are the attendants and royalty of the Logan-Magnolia Winter Gala. From left, by couples: junior attendants Evan Roden and Marki Bertelsen; senior attendants Marvin Hernandez and Evelyn Gomez; senior attendants Layne Brenden and Greylan Hornbeck; King Wyatt Reisz and Queen Ava Goldsmith; senior attendants Jackson Lesline and Macanna Guritz; sophomore attendants Alex Allen and Brooklyn Lally; and freshman attendants Adam Roden and Campbell Chase.