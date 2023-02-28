The weather is warming up a bit so it’s the perfect time to join us at the Logan Public Library.

Get creative with two Take & Make Craft weekends. First up, March 2 through 4 we’ll be celebrating Dr. Seuss Day with a bag full of activities and fun items. We’ll wrap up the month with another Take & Make Craft March 23 through 25. One per person, while they last.

Need a little stress relief? Join us for Adult Coloring on Monday afternoons. This group meets for coloring and conversation from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome.

Do you have overdue items? Return them to the Logan Public Library during Return Borrowed Books Week, March 5 through 11 and we’ll waive the fines.

You’ll have a “Sham-Rocking” good time during Toddler Time: Leapin’ Leprechauns on March 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a library scavenger hunt. Can you find the pot of gold & win a prize?

Do you have a young one who loves farms and tractors? Join us on Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. for a very special Toddler Time program, Agriculture Connects Us All, and enjoy a farm-themed storytime and activities in honor of Read Across Iowa.

Get ready to make your own rainbows at Toddler Time: Colorful Creations on March 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. Toddler Time is a programming series full of stories, free play, and guided activities specially designed for children age 2 to 7 with an adult caregiver. Older and younger participants are always welcome to join in the fun.

Stop by on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and learn about the Logan Public Library’s newest addition, our Seed Library. Our new Seed Library will be stocked with vegetable, herb and flower seeds. Patrons will be welcome to stop by and pick up seeds for their own use, donate seeds they no longer need, and even share their bounty during harvest time. Learn more about this community member driven project and how you can get involved.