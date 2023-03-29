The University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine had 152 senior medical students participate in the National Residency Matching Program (NRMP) in 2023.

Sarah Stueve, of Logan was among the students celebrating. Stueve matched with Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona, for post-graduate training in pediatrics.

Among this year’s class, 39% (60 students) chose primary care specialties, which include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. There were 19 matches in internal medicine, 18 in family medicine programs, 18 in pediatrics, and 5 in obstetrics and gynecology.