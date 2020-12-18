Lorenzen’s creations find their way into western Iowa homes

And then COVID caught up with the Lavender Farm.

“We had a couple of good months with her and then she had to close,” he said.

The shop reopened for a while but new COVID rules closed it down again.

The usual Christmas open house at the Loess Hills Lavender Farm also didn’t take place.

“I ended up with quite a few toys left,” Lorenzen said.

He and his wife decided that a lot of people need help this time of year, so he went to the Goodfellows trees around Denison and collected names of kids in need of presents.

One in particular, a four year old boy, was probably about the right age to really enjoy his toys, he said.

“So I boxed up a lot of it and took it up there and donated it,” Lorenzen said.

He still enjoys the work and plans to keep making toys.

“I get a lot of fun out of it,” he said.