Lorenzen’s creations find their way into western Iowa homes

Jeff Lorenzen’s love of woodworking started when he took shop classes at the former Manilla High School.
“That’s kind of where I got hooked on it,” he said.
He made all the usual class projects, but it wasn’t until he was in his 20s that he took another step forward as a woodworker.
“We went to craft shows and I saw the toys and things other people were making. I thought it was kind of neat,” Lorenzen said.
“When the opportunity presented itself, I bought my tools.”
That opportunity came along one day when the owner of a truck full of tools set up near the old Jo-Mart Steakhouse in Denison.
Lorenzen bought a band saw and a drill press and started making toys.
He visited craft shows around the county and found early on that wooden toys were very popular.
“People kind of liked buying the wooden toys because it reminded them of growing up,” Lorenzen said. “My trains have always been a big hit.”
He said he’s not sure how long it takes to make one train because he usually makes four or five at a time.
“I purchase all the wheels by bulk because I go through so many of them,” he said.
“If I had made them myself that’s all I’d ever get done. If you make a train, it has six or seven cars, times four. That would consume a lot of time.”
He starts by tracing designs on pieces of wood.
“I’ll cut them all out at the same time, and I’ll drill all the holes, and I’ll sand them all at once, put the wheels all on at once and then all the connecting hooks and so forth,” Lorenzen said.
He sands down all the surfaces to a smooth finish so there is no chance of slivers.
“Within two to three days I’ll have four or five train sets made,” he said.
Lorenzen uses the same process for all the toys he makes.
A wrecker/pickup combination is one of his popular toys.
“I can’t even imagine how many of those I sold when I was going to the craft shows,” he said. “Years ago it was five or six dollars for the two-piece set and I would sell out of them every show.”
Lorenzen leaves all of his toys unpainted.
“I think the toys are more attractive just in their natural state,” he said.
His designs have evolved over the years as he discovered new ways to make the toys.
“A lot of the things I make – the toy trucks and cars – are things I see on the highway all the time, and I try to reinvent them in my toys,” he said.
Back when the Donna Reed Festival was still taking place, Shelley Fabares bought one of Lorenzen’s trains at a craft show at the fairgrounds.
“I thought that was kind of cool,” he said.
Lorenzen stopped taking his creations to craft shows about 20 years ago.
His kids and grandkids received some of his toys as presents in the last 20 years, but he didn’t make anything to sell.
He recently remodeled his workshop and decided 2020 would be a good time to start going to craft shows again.
And then COVID arrived and many of the craft shows shut down.
He instead made an arrangement with the owner of the Loess Hills Lavender Farm in Missouri Valley to put up a display of his toys in her gift shop.
“I just thought, what the heck, I’ll just make up a few things and take them over to her and see how they go,” Lorenzen said.
His toys, particularly the trains, were a big hit, he said.
“I think I made three originally and took them over to her and she sold all three and a few other things,” he said. “I was pretty happy with that so I made a bunch more and took them over.”
And then COVID caught up with the Lavender Farm.
“We had a couple of good months with her and then she had to close,” he said.
The shop reopened for a while but new COVID rules closed it down again.
The usual Christmas open house at the Loess Hills Lavender Farm also didn’t take place.
“I ended up with quite a few toys left,” Lorenzen said.
He and his wife decided that a lot of people need help this time of year, so he went to the Goodfellows trees around Denison and collected names of kids in need of presents.
One in particular, a four year old boy, was probably about the right age to really enjoy his toys, he said.
“So I boxed up a lot of it and took it up there and donated it,” Lorenzen said.
He still enjoys the work and plans to keep making toys.
“I get a lot of fun out of it,” he said.
“When I get caught up with all the chores around the house and I have time - and maybe I saw a different semi going down the highway or a train going by carrying tractors and so forth – I go out in the garage and sit down and try to imagine what it would look like in wood and cut it out and build it.”
He tweaks his design with a few more builds if something doesn’t quite look right.
“Once I think it’s a pretty decent design I’ll make a couple more of them,” Lorenzen said.
If they sell well (if there is a place to sell them), then he puts them on his assembly line.
He recently made a train for the son of the coordinator at his job at Pella in Carroll.
Lorenzen personalized the train with the boy’s name on one of the cars.
“He gave it to him last weekend and he just loved it,” Lorenzen said.
He said he doesn’t have any trouble parting with his creations.
“I realize if it’s something that’s that good I’ll just make another one,” he said.
Individuals interested in Lorenzen’s creations may contact him at 712-263-5339