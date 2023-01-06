Lori Brotherton of Denison receives Cobbletone’s General Manager of the Year award

Cobblestone Hotels announced their 2021 General Manager of the Year at their annual brand awards ceremony in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in October.

Each year, Cobblestone Hotels closes their brand conference with a dinner and awards ceremony to thank their general managers, owners, operators, and internal teams for all of the hard work and dedication they display throughout the year. This ceremony also serves as an opportunity to give special recognition to select individuals who embody the values of the Cobblestone brand and exemplify the highest standards of care that all representatives of Cobblestone Hotels strive to provide.

This year’s recipient of the 2021 Cobblestone Hotels General Manager of the Year award was Lori Brotherton, from the Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Denison | Majestic Hills, in Denison. Brotherton is well known as a leader who will go above and beyond not only for her employees but for her larger Denison community as well.

She is also known as the face of the Denison | Majestic Hills property in the community, where she sits on a number of local boards and attends area events to support local businesses and create connections for her hotel. Her efforts to constantly push her hotel and herself to put others first make her a wonderful leader and a shining example of what it means to live Cobblestone’s small-town values.

Nominators have noted Brotherton’s positivity, kindness, and tendency to push herself and her hotel to learn and grow as reasons why she deserves to be 2021’s Cobblestone Hotels General Manager of the Year. One nominator noted that “I cannot think of anyone else more deserving than Lori. She is an amazing woman who is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected”.