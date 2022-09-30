Lost and Found: Back alley encounter is life-changing experience

A chance encounter – and then another – changed the lives of two individuals from Denison.

One of the individuals is Gordon Sauck; he recently purchased the former Stephen Engelhardt home on Broadway in Denison, which he is in the process of remodeling.

The other individual is a cat.

Sauck was planning to go to Council Bluffs several weeks ago to pick up supplies for the remodeling project.

“As I was backing my truck out of the driveway into the back alley behind the house, there was this little kitten – or she looked like a kitten – walking slowly down the alley,” Sauck said. “I did not want to hurt her or hit her, so I tapped the horn slightly to make sure that she stayed out of the way. And she didn’t move.”

He tried calling the cat with what he describes as “traditional noises people make when trying to call a cat.”

“I made the noise, and she perked up and she tried to run over to me – but she only got about two or three steps and fell over,” he said.

Something in him said “this can’t be right.”

He left his truck running and went to the cat.

“She was meowing, so I very carefully picked her up I brought her into the house,” Sauck said.

He fed her tuna and milk, and sat with her for about 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the truck was still running in the alley.

“I couldn’t care less about the truck – I just wanted to make sure she was OK,” he said.

He had never seen the cat before and thought she might belong to someone, so he decided to take her back outside so she could go home.

Sauck said he had a heavy heart as the cat left.

Four days later, on September 13, when he was meeting with a contractor for the house, the cat returned.

“We walked around the front of the house and there she was,” he said.

“She was extremely skinny – just basically skin and bones; she was there again, meowing.”

He told the contractors they would have to carry on without him.

Sauck took the cat inside and fed her again.

“This time, I noticed she had an abscess or something on her back foot,” he said.

He made an appointment with Seaton Vet Clinic in Denison to have the cat checked out, and then put a post on the “You are from Denison” Facebook page to see if the cat belonged to anyone local.

“I just wanted to let people know I found this cat – and I’m going to take care of her because she’s not doing well,” Sauck said.

He made it clear he wanted to know if that cat had a home – and he was not concerned about the vet bill.

“And while I’m on the phone clicking this in, the cat had come into the room that I was in, jumped up, went on my chest, put her head under my chin and started butting me like she’s lived there her whole life,” he said.

“My heart absolutely broke – and I’m hoping and praying that no one claims her.”

That’s when he decided to give her a name.

“I call her ‘Lond’ because it’s the first two letters of ‘lost’ and the last two letters of ‘found,’” he said. “I thought that was kind of appropriate.”

The checkup at Seaton Vet Clinic revealed that Lond had an abscess on her paw, which was treated.

Sauck also had her spayed and given all the appropriate vaccinations.

He said the vets think she is about a year and a half old; they checked out Lond from “stem to stern.”

“The people at Seaton were absolutely amazing,” he said.

Lond very quickly endeared herself to Sauck.

“She has to be in the same room where I am, even if she’s just sitting,” he said. “I’ve never seen an animal with this much love, this much affection. My life has been so enriched just having her here.”

She had a couple of accidents in the house during the first few days, but quickly made the transition from being an outdoor cat to an indoor-only cat.

Sauck said the house has plenty of room for her to play – and keeping her inside will keep her safe.

“I took the mud room in the house and I cleaned the whole thing out,” Sauck said. “I repurposed it so now she has a shelf she can sit on. She has a bed, she can look out the window and her litter box is on the other side.”

Sauck has owned cats in the past – but he had already decided the under-construction condition of his new house would be too dangerous.

“I felt the house is too perilous to have a cat because there are too many nooks and crannies for it to get into,” he said. “Once Lond came into my life, I went through and I put some doors up and I put some barriers up. There are areas she cannot get to.”

She already knows the house backwards and forwards.

Sauck said Lond knows she has been rescued and her life is going to be better going forward.

“It seems that she’s trying to convey that the best way she possibly can by showing affection – saying thank you,” Sauck said. “But it’s really me who should be thanking her because she has done something to my life. I feel much better now when I wake up in the morning and she’s at the foot of my bed. When I make coffee, I’m getting her breakfast ready. She’s a new part of my routine that I really enjoy, and I absolutely love being with her.”

Taking care of an animal in distress is the right thing to do, he said.

“I have no problems watching a TV show - and I can watch a thousand people get murdered because it’s a TV show, but if you have one animal in that TV show getting hurt in any way, I just can’t watch it,” Sauck said.

Lond has brought out strong emotions that he didn’t know he had.