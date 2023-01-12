 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lots of people to welcome New Year’s Baby Mateo

2023 New Year's Baby Mateo Josiah

The 2023 Crawford County New Year’s Baby, Mateo Josiah, is proudly presented by his parents, Jose Rodriguez and Maribel Garcia Diaz. Mateo was born on Monday, January 9.

The New Year’s Baby for Crawford County, Mateo Josiah, arrived at Crawford County Memorial Hospital at 5:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9.

He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.

His parents are Maribel Garcia Diaz and Jose Rodriguez.

Maribel is from Schleswig and has three other children – Aiden, Antonio and Emberly.

Jose is from Storm Lake and has four other children – twins Diego and Sebastian, and Desmyn and Miah.

The following gifts are being provided to the parents of the first baby by sponsors of the Bulletin and Review New Year’s Baby contest.

Crawford County Memorial Hospital: CDC gift card, a baby outfit, diapers, formula, wet wipes and a newborn kit with lotion, body wash and diaper rash cream

Hy-Vee: Baby gift package valued at $25

Fareway: $25 gift card

United Bank of Iowa: $50 Ubi Kid’s Savings Account

Cobalt Credit Union: Will match up to $25 for a one-year Baby Bundle Savings Certificate and up to $50 for a two-year Certificate when you sign up

For more information, see the advertisements on pages A4 and A5 of today’s Review.

