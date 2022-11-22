Lueck brings Denison’s train depot back to life

“I look for underdogs or things that look like they’ve put in a good battle,” said artist Joel Lueck.

He was drawn to Denison’s Union Pacific (UP) Railroad depot for that reason.

Over the last few months, he put in 150 to 200 hours creating a new drawing of the building.

Lueck, a 1982 Denison High School (DHS) graduate, works as a 3D animator at Engineering Systems, Inc., in Ames.

In 2019, UP announced that the depot would be demolished.

“When I go look for something to draw, I let my gut choose it. I’ll drive around, and if I see something that sticks in my mind or catches my attention, then suddenly it becomes something I need to draw,” Lueck said.

“Knowing that the depot was going to get torn down or that it was headed in that direction, it gained importance for me.”

He came to Denison in March 2020 to take new reference photos of the building.

“A lot of the things I draw tend to disappear a few years after I draw them – so I hesitate a little bit about what I’m going to draw,” he said. “It’s like the kiss of death for something when I draw it.”

He can’t really be blamed that UP followed through and demolished the depot in 2021.

Lueck said the biggest challenge was deciding how much emotion to put into the drawing, which is not the first of the depot he has done.

“I drew it when I was in high school,” he said. “Mr. Franken (former DHS art teacher Joel Franken) sometimes sent me out around Denison to draw during art classes.”

Franken knew Lueck was aiming for a career in art, so he let him leave the classroom from time to time to find subjects to draw.

The depot was one that caught his eye.

“The drawing I did in high school is raw – a little more emotion-driven,” he said.

The sky in that drawing is dark and stormy.

“I tried to go a little toward that direction (for the new drawing). The sky was going to be a little bit stormy and little bit darker,” Lueck said. “I think I still maintained a little bit of that mood but I wasn’t as unleashed as a high school student would be. I tamed it down a little bit.”

The drawing still has quite a bit of mood in it but not so much that it is overwhelming, he said.

Returning to the depot after 40 years gave him an opportunity to see how he would approach an old subject with his years of learning and experience.

“I like to see how I’ve changed – I was very interested in seeing how I would approach it this time,” he said. “Have I grown, have I learned anything, am I changing?”

When he first started drawing barns years ago, he named them “Barn 1,” “Barn 2,” “Barn 3” so he could gauge how his skills and techniques progressed.

“I’m very interested in seeing how my process evolves and develops,” Lueck said.

For his new drawing of the depot, he still had something to learn.

“I’m learning that there’s a big difference between rocks and leaves,” he said.

Earlier this year, he completed a drawing of Upham Hall on the campus of the former Marycrest College; the leaves on the trees in that picture took an extraordinary amount of time and effort to make look the way he though they should.

“I want the rocks to feel like rocks but they don’t necessarily have to look like rocks. If you glance at it, it should feel like you’re looking at rocks,” Lueck said. “Leaves want to interact with each other and be with each other and the rocks are like, ‘I don’t care what the rock next to me is doing.’ Leaves are more sociable than rocks.”

Because he took his reference photograph in March, the trees are without leaves in the background of the depot in the new drawing.

“I’m kind of glad of that,” Lueck said.

He said he is drawn to historical sites because of the connection it gives to the people who were there years ago.

“We see a lot of evidence that they were here – they leave their footprints but at some point we have to leave our own footprints,” he said.

The depot, with all its history, resonated with him.

He’s not sure if he’s done with the drawing or not.

“I’m holding off on doing anything else but it doesn’t feel quite done,” Lueck said.

“I don’t know if I have the moodiness that I think it should have.”

Changing the mood would involve more work on the sky, which is currently mostly blank, which he said keeps the emphasis on the structure of the building.

“If I bring more clouds in, the whole picture would get darker so I’m trying to see how I feel about that,” he said. “I’m calling it done to give myself some time to live with it and look at it for a month or so to decide if I’m done — or if I need to do something with the sky.”