LULAC Day at the Capitol: Ritchie helps make the case for Hispanic community priorities

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa presented “LULAC Day at the Capitol” last Wednesday at the Iowa State Capitol.

“It was about talking about our priorities that we wanted legislators to hear about,” said Patricia Ritchie, vice president of the LULAC Denison chapter.

“We shared issues that were important to our community and we presented our state policy priorities.”

LULAC Iowa spoke about women’s issues, veterans’ needs, workers’ rights, climate change, immigration, education, diversity, equity and a range of other issues of concern to the Latino community.

“It was an amazing event for us to be able to get out there what our concerns are,” she said.

Ritchie was also one of the presenters for the event, which took place in person at the capitol rotunda.

“I spoke about the importance of interpreters and translation of documents,” she said.

LULAC Iowa had an important role in getting the state COVID website translated into Spanish because many factory workers are from Hispanic/Latin countries, Ritchie said.