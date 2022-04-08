LULAC Denison to provide May Day baskets to senior care centers

Broadway students to provide helping hands

The Denison chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and students at Broadway Elementary in Denison are working together to deliver spring cheer to residents of the senior care centers in Denison.

This is the third year LULAC Denison has offered the service, the second year Broadway Elementary students have been involved, and the first year the project will take place without COVID precautions and restrictions, said LULAC Denison President Alma Puga.

In the past, LULAC Denison has purchased artificial flowers for the May Day baskets, but the students will make them by hand this time around.

Sierra Frehse, Denison Elementary and Broadway Elementary counselor, will be working with the students to create paper flowers.

“They cut them from different colored paper and fold them into flowers,” Puga said.

Candy and the paper flowers will be added to plastic cups to make the baskets.

“We had a bunch (cups) left over from last year so we don’t have to make the baskets,” she said.

Hy-Vee has donated flowers to the project for the last two years and will do so again this year.

“They agreed to donate real flowers, so along with the May Day basket, they will receive a flower, as well,” Puga said.

She said the care center residents have enjoyed receiving the May Day baskets as gifts.

The baskets will be dropped off at Eventide, Denison Care Center, and Reed Place on April 30.

Puga said LULAC Denison is accepting donations to help with the cost of buying the materials for the baskets.

A GoFundMe project has been set up under the name “3rd Annual May Day Baskets for the Elderly.”

Checks payable to LULAC Denison may be dropped off at the organization’s office at 46 North Main Street or mailed to LULAC Denison, PO Box 241, Denison, Iowa 51442.

Volunteers are also needed on assembly day, which is Thursday, April 28.

“We would appreciate all the help we can get,” Puga said. “Anyone can volunteer; they don’t need to be a part of LULAC.”

Volunteers will also deliver the baskets to the senior care facilities on April 30.