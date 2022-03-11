 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lutheran Schools Week

  • 0
Full House

Zion Lutheran School in Denison is celebrating Lutheran Schools this week. One of the activities was a family picnic in the gym on Thursday. Families brought in food and enjoyed it with their students who attend the school, and then were invited to view an art show. Activities continued today (Friday). Pictured above, the Winey family gathers near one end of the full gym. Families also used the bleacher seating in the balcony. 

Zion Lutheran School in Denison is celebrating Lutheran Schools this week. One of the activities was a family picnic in the gym on Thursday. Families brought in food and enjoyed it with their students who attend the school, and then were invited to view an art show. Activities continued today (Friday). Pictured above, the Winey family gathers near one end of the full gym. Families also used the bleacher seating in the balcony. Photo by Gordon Wolf

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

New chief on the job in Denison

New chief on the job in Denison

A new police chief is on the job in Denison. Brandon Rinnan was officially appointed and sworn in at Tuesday’s city council meeting and had hi…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow