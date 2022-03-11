Zion Lutheran School in Denison is celebrating Lutheran Schools this week. One of the activities was a family picnic in the gym on Thursday. Families brought in food and enjoyed it with their students who attend the school, and then were invited to view an art show. Activities continued today (Friday). Pictured above, the Winey family gathers near one end of the full gym. Families also used the bleacher seating in the balcony. Photo by Gordon Wolf
top story
Lutheran Schools Week
