“She was very passionate about nursing and always wanted to help people out,” said Matt Ludwig, son of the late Lynette Ludwig. “She had such a passion for it; she was very excited to help people all throughout Crawford County.”

Matt is one of three sons of Lynette and Robert Ludwig.

Lynette worked as a nurse at Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health (now Community Health) from 2002 until her retirement in 2021; she had been co-administrator of the agency since 2016.

She passed away from cardiac arrest in June 2022.

Her family has decided to honor her memory by providing scholarships to the next generation of nursing students.

“It will be up to two $500 scholarships,” Matt said. “We’re going to see what comes in and make a judgement based on how many applications come in this year. We’re very excited to be able to offer this to local students.”

He encourages students with a passion for nursing to apply.

“That was something she always told us; whatever you do in life, make sure you’re passionate about it,” Matt said.

Serving the public was a big part of what Lynette did in her lifetime.

“She started her career before I was born, but after raising us she had worked at Manilla Manor for a few years before making the switch to Crawford County Home Health,” he said. “I know she always found her job fulfilling.”

Her death was unexpected.

“She had a pacemaker put in a couple of decades ago, but she was healthy; she was just about to go out for another walk down the road,” Matt said. “She took care of herself, so it just caught us all by surprise when it happened. I always want to think I will live my life the way she would want me to. We all kind of feel that way. We will continue to carry on the kind of things she wanted us to do.”

Helping young nursing students is something his mother would have liked.

“She would be happy to see us do this,” Matt said.

The family has sent scholarship applications to all area high schools and to Community Health.